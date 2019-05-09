Colorado Shooter Allegedly Shared Anti-Trump, Anti-Christian Posts

The 18-year-old accused of taking part in Tuesday’s Colorado school shooting allegedly posted a rant against Christians on what seems to be his now-unavailable Facebook page.

“You know what I hate? All these Christians who hate gays, yet in the Bible, it says in Deuteronomy 17:12-13, if someone doesn’t do what their priest tells them to do, they are supposed to die. It has plenty of crazy stuff like that. But all they get out of it is ‘ewwwwww gays,'” a post on the page read according to the New York Post.

According to the Post, after President Donald Trump was elected, Devon Erickson posted a video from Seth Myers on “Late Night” attacking Trump.

The year before, he had shared a post from Occupy Democrats that supported former President Barack Obama.

The Post reported that much of the content of the teen’s page, which was not accessible late Wednesday, focused on sports, theater and music. Although the page was accessible on Tuesday, it was no longer available on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night a white car was towed from a home believed to be linked to Erickson with “F— society,” “666” and what appeared to be a pentagram spray-painted on it.

Car towed from #stemshooting suspect’s home apparently has “F*** SOCIETY” spray painted on the side. Also “666” and a what looks like a pentagram sprayed on the hood. pic.twitter.com/e6QX3lq4v3 — John Fenton (@higuysimjohn) May 8, 2019

High school student Michael Schwartz told CBS that Erickson had brought up causing harm in the past.

“I always thought he was just messing around and stuff, but sometimes he did hint at it here and there,” Schwartz said.

Stephanie Erickson, the accused shooter’s mother, told the New York Post she had no comment about her son’s motives when asked if she knew why he would have committed such a crime.

“I don’t, no,” she said. “I’m sorry, I just can’t talk right now. Thank you.”

The Denver Post reported that Aiden Beatty, who played in various unsuccessful rock bands with Erickson, said Erickson and his girlfriend had recently broken up.

Erickson and a juvenile are accused of opening fire at the STEM School Highlands Ranch on Tuesday, killing one student and wounding eight.

Kendrick Castillo, 18, who was among a group of students who tried to stop the shooters, was the student killed in the attack, authorities said.

On Wednesday, students praised Castillo.

“He cared about his faith and his family and friends more than himself or anything,” said Sara Stacks, 17. “He was always the first to help when anyone needed it; if it was a friend to talk to, someone to hold the door, or carry something, he would always help no matter what.”

Erickson had a court hearing Wednesday. During the hearing, he hung his head most of the time, often replying to questions with either a nod or a shake of his head.

He faces 29 counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of murder, KMGH reported.

Police initially described the other suspect as a juvenile male, then said it was a juvenile female on Wednesday.

The New York Times reported that suspect was identified in court documents as Maya Elizabeth McKinney, but during a Wednesday hearing the 16-year-old’s lawyer explained that the suspect used male pronouns and went by the name “Alec.”

