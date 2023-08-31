Share
News

Colorado Student Suspended for Gadsden Flag Patch Breaks Silence, Issues Challenge to Other Kids

 By Jack Davis  August 30, 2023 at 5:22pm
Share

A 12-year-old suspended from school for wearing a Gadsden flag patch on his backpack says students need to fight for their rights or see them fade away.

Jaiden Rodriguez — a seventh-grader at The Vanguard School, a Colorado Springs charter school — was suspended for one day before the school relented and welcomed him back to the classroom, according to KOAA-TV.

Rodriguez was suspended because the school said the flag — its significance and historical context both Rodriguez and his mother tried to explain to an administrator — broke the rules because of its connections to slavery.

As noted by the Encyclopedia Britannica, the yellow flag with a coiled snake and the words “Don’t Tread on Me” was first used in the Revolutionary War in 1775 and was based on a design by Ben Franklin dating from 1754.

“We definitely gave her a history lesson,” the boy said of his teacher during an appearance Wednesday on Charlie Kirk’s show.

Trending:
Tucker Carlson Warns We Are Speeding Toward the Assassination of Trump

He said that he was quizzed about a slogan on his backpack, wondering whether “Sic Semper Tyrannis” was connected with violence.



“Well, it means death always to tyrants,” he said, citing its use as a slogan in 1776.

Should more students take a stand like Jaiden?

He said the publicity of a video of his interaction with school officials tipped the scales in his favor.

“If it didn’t go viral, they’d probably suspend me if I didn’t listen to them,” he said, adding that he might have been expelled.

He said his purpose was simple.

“I was just trying to stand up for all the kids there,” he said.

Related:
Court Enforces Orwellian Order Against Outspoken Jordan Peterson

“I’m going back to school with the ‘Don’t Tread on Me patch proudly on,” he said, referring to his backpack.

He said his message to other students wondering whether to risk losing friends by standing up for their beliefs was, “Would you rather have friends and live under a tyrannical system or stand up for yourself and your rights but maybe lose a few friends.”

“You will lose friends, maybe,” he said, noting that he ate lunch alone after being singled out by school authorities. “But however, you’re standing up for your rights and vouching for them because if no one stands up for your God-given rights, then they just fade away.”

Jaiden’s mother, Eden Rodriguez, secretly recorded her meeting with a school administrator who informed her that Jaiden could not have the patch in school because it was allegedly linked to the country’s slave days.

“So, the reason that they do not want the flag — the reason we do not want the flag displayed — is due to its origins with slavery and slave trade,” the administrator said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Federal Appeals Court Rules Against DOJ's Attempt to Block Trump Deposition
Furious Hillary Clinton Wrote Letter to SNL Creator After Actress Impersonated Her Daughter
Country Star John Rich Sends Message to Student Suspended for His Gadsden Flag Patch
Key Inflation Metric Moves Wrong Way in New Gov't Report, Combines with Income Stagnation to Fuel Debt Spiral
Surprise Surprise! - Biden Invokes Executive Privilege to Block 200 Hunter Business Dealings Emails
See more...

Conversation