Teacher Suspended After Calling Out Wrong Covington Catholic Student

A Colorado school district placed a seventh-grade teacher on leave following her alleged claim on Twitter that a random student was part of the “Hitler Youth,” mistaking him for one of the Covington Catholic High School boys caught in the encounter with Native American activist Nathan Phillips.

Michelle Grissom, a social studies teacher at Mountain Ridge Middle School in Colorado Springs, allegedly named and posted a picture of Covington Catholic student Jay Jackson as one of the boys wearing “Make America Great Again” hats in Washington.

Jackson was not in Washington with his schoolmates at the time of the now-infamous incident.

The group of boys were caught in a viral video that made it seem like they were mocking Phillips, and Phillips himself told ABC News that he felt threatened. But complete footage shows Phillips had initiated the encounter Friday.

Many have tried to dox the boys following the media outrage.

John Jackson, the dad, asked Grissom multiple times to take down tweets that included a picture of his son and identifying the boy as part of the “Hitler Youth.”

Grissom took down the post Sunday, but only after the father sent the tweet to the school district.

“Michelle Grissom is currently on leave,” MRMS Principal Shannon Clarke said in an email to parents Wednesday, 9News reported.

“Please understand that I am unable to share specific details, as this is a personnel matter.”

John Jackson said in a series of tweets his son was not at the U.S. capital due to basketball games on Friday and Saturday.

The dad added his son faced harassment and bullying because of the accusations.

(1/3) @mountainridgems @dcsdk12 @MsGrissom on Saturday Jan 19 a teacher at ur school, Michelle Grissom posted a picture of my 17 yo son and a defamatory and untrue accusation regarding the incident that occurred in DC over the weekend..calling my son a #hitleryouth when I told — John Jackson (@DrJacksonOB) January 20, 2019

Her my son was not in DC but playing basketball she demanded proof, proof sent she finally acquiesced and apologized but has refused to take down her post and my sons picture…I hope this is dealt with appropriately and swiftly …my son was harassed and bullied as a (2/3) — John Jackson (@DrJacksonOB) January 20, 2019

result of this teachers rush to judgement ..totally abhorrent behavior and inexcusable actions that need to have consequences…SHE IS TEACHING YOUR STUDENTS!!! (3/3) pic.twitter.com/1hjAMBagtr — John Jackson (@DrJacksonOB) January 20, 2019

Grissom is an executive board member of the Douglas County Federation, the district teachers union, according to 9News.

The Jackson family was offered legal services from Attorney Nicolle Martin, who represented Masterpiece Cake baker Jack Phillips.

The baker’s case went to the Supreme Court in 2018 after refusing to make a wedding cake for a gay couple, 9News reported.

Douglas County Schools and John Jackson did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Grissom could not be reached.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

