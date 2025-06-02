Colorado Terror Suspect Yelled Two Telling Words as He Launched Fiery Attack: FBI

The terrorism suspect arrested in Sunday’s attack on a Boulder rally in support of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza made his politics very clear during the attack that left eight people injured.

“Witnesses reported that the suspect used a makeshift flame thrower and threw an incendiary device into the crowd. The suspect was also heard to yell ‘Free Palestine’ during the attack,” according to a post on the Facebook page of the FBI’s Denver office.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, of El Paso County was taken to a hospital before facing charges, the FBI said.

Four women and four men between the ages of 52 to 88 were hospitalized. One victim was in critical condition, according to ABC.

According to Fox News, Soliman had overstayed a visa granted during the Biden administration and was in the country illegally at the time of the attack.

Citing Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement sources, Fox said, Soliman is an Egyptian citizen who landed in Los Angeles on Aug. 27, 2022, and was granted permission to stay in the U.S. through Feb. 26, 2023.

On March 29, 2023, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services gave him work authorization until March 2025.

On Sunday, Soliman taunted marchers who are walking in a peaceful effort to call attention to hostages who have been held by Hamas since the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre of Israeli citizens.

🚨 #BREAKING: FBI has CONFIRMED the attacker in Boulder, Mohamad Soliman, 45, yelled “FREE PALESTINE” He used a FLAMETHROWER and Molotov cocktails to attack elderly demonstrators. HE SHOULDN’T EVEN BE HERE! This will get worse if we don’t ramp up mass deportations NOW! pic.twitter.com/TqAIcsVKOO — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 2, 2025

He yelled, “How many children you killed?” and “We have to end Zionists, they are killers,” the ADL Center on Extremism said.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser pulled no punches on the suspect’s motive.

“From what we know, this attack appears to be a hate crime given the group that was targeted,” Weiser said. “People may have differing views about world events and the Israeli-Hamas conflict, but violence is never the answer to settling differences.”

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said the attack is being investigated as an act of “ideologically motivated violence.”

ABC reported that Soliman is being held on a $10 million bond on a number of felony charges.

Leo Terrell, head of the anti-Semitism task force at the Justice Department, said that an “incendiary device” was thrown at participants in the walk.

“This was not an isolated incident,” Terrell continued. “This anti-Semitic terrorist attack is part of a horrific and escalating wave of violence targeting Jews and their supporters simply for being Jewish or standing up for Jewish lives.”

The attack happened on the eve of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, “making it all the more chilling and cruel,” Terrell explained.

Miri Kornfeld, a representative of the group marching, said the man leading the walk told her the scene was “the floor burning beneath them.”

