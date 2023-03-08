Parler Share
Commentary
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a daily news briefing at the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a daily news briefing at the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Colossal Failure: WH Press Sec Follows in Her Boss' Footsteps, Botches Name of Sec of State

 By Peter Partoll  March 8, 2023 at 4:18pm
Parler Share

The incompetence of the Biden administration is once again on full display as another official makes a rather embarrassing gaffe.

This time, that dubious recognition goes to the White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, already recognized by many as the worst press secretary in American history, and this moment is certainly not going to help her case.

In a White House press briefing, she mispronounced the name of Biden’s secretary of state Antony Blinken, referring to him as “Anthony Blinken.”

Trending:
First Photos of Fetterman in Hospital Revealed, But There's 1 Major Problem

In all fairness to Jean-Pierre, this is not the worst mistake to make and is frankly a rather understandable one. “Antony” is a rather uncommon name that looks and sounds almost identical to “Anthony” which is a very common name, so I am sure that this is not the first time someone has made that mistake.

But the image that this presents is not a good one, it shows that the White House press secretary is unable to pronounce the name of one of the senior figures on President Joe Biden’s cabinet.

Jean-Pierre is already in hot water with many for her lies and for her rather combative style when dealing with reporters who ask serious questions. This just confirms for many that she is really incompetent at her job.

One Twitter user simply said, “Has there ever been a worse WH press secretary?”

That being said, who else would we expect for the job of press secretary in the Biden administration? This administration has been marked by incompetence and is known the world over for its never-ending series of gaffes.

Most of those embarrassing moments and gaffes come from Biden himself.

Much like Jean-Pierre, Biden has constantly had trouble with being able to remember and pronounce people’s names — including the names of people in his own cabinet.

Related:
Pattern Emerges as Biden Publicly Struggles with a Simple Task for a Third Time

For instance, he has repeatedly been unable to pronounce the name of Supreme Court Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson, the woman he made a big deal about nominating to the Supreme Court last year.

Biden was also unable the name and title of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in one speech, during which, Austin happened to be standing right behind him!

Jean-Pierre may be incompetent, she may lie and get testy with reporters, and she may make embarrassing blunders during her speeches, but she does represent the Biden administration, meaning that she is the perfect fit.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




Colossal Failure: WH Press Sec Follows in Her Boss' Footsteps, Botches Name of Sec of State
Video of Biden Hanging Onto Chuck Schumer as They Walk Through Capitol Goes Viral: 'Sad to Watch'
Journalist Learns Tough Lesson About Electric Vehicles When Weather Throws a Big Wrench in Her Road Trip
Bongino Announces New Book on 'The Gift of Failure:' 'I Thank God for Each Failure'
Critic Hates on Lara Trump for What She Did at Mar-a-Lago Fundraiser, But Then It All Blows Up in His Face
See more...

Conversation