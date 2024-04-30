Share
Columbia Chaos Escalates Overnight - Hostage Situation Reported as Rioters Violently Take Building

 By Jack Davis  April 30, 2024 at 6:10am
Anti-Israel protesters have taken over a building at Columbia University in New York City after reportedly holding hostages briefly.

The occupation of Hamilton Hall at about 1 a.m. Tuesday came hours after the college said it would suspend students who refused to leave a tent encampment, according to the New York Post.

The initial burst to seize the academic building came while some facilities workers were still inside, according to the Columbia Spectator, the university’s student newspaper.

The protesters allowed them out then re-sealed the building with barricades.

One worker yelled, “They held me hostage,” according to the Columbia Spectator.

Should the National Guard be sent in to Columbia?

The protesters, critical of Israel’s war against the murderous terrorist group Hamas, broke doors and smashed windows as they gained entry while fellow protesters formed a human barricade to ensure authorities would not interfere.

Once inside, they barricaded themselves in and blocked doors while covering security cameras.

Two students tried to block the takeover, with one saying, “You don’t have a right to tear down our University.”

Tuesday morning, police were in a holding position outside the campus and had not tried to enter the building.

Protesters said they want Columbia to divest from any investments in Israel and give amnesty to all protesters.

Early Tuesday, protesters chanted “no divestment, no commencement.”

The Columbia University Apartheid Divest group indicated Monday it wanted to expand its grip on the campus after defying a 2 p.m. deadline to close down the tent encampment there.

“Admitted students day is over—commencement is on its way,” CUAD wrote in a statement, according to the Columbia Spectator.  “Let’s see how much of this campus we can reclaim by then!”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




