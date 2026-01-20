To Combat ICE, Reckless Dem. Rep. Spreads Plan That Will Destroy 911 System, Cut Off Citizens from Police, Fire, Medical Help

Good news, everybody! We’re well on our way to making “The Purge” a year-long reality.

You know “The Purge” — the movie franchise in which, for one night a year, all lawlessness is tolerated so that humanity can get it out of their system. It’ll take a while to get there, sure. But for the second time in five years, leftists in general and Minneapolis leftists in particular want to give the theory that undergirds it a trial run by deciding which laws we can choose to obey.

After Renee Good thought she could run over an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer with her SUV without consequences, leftists were furious that consequences were indeed there: namely, Good is now dead, because she disobeyed explicit orders from law enforcement and used her vehicle as a potentially deadly weapon. Then, to protest ICE some more, a group of activists seemingly violated federal civil rights law which prohibits interfering with religious services by doing just that, all because one of the pastors at the church allegedly worked with the ICE field office. Former CNN anchor Don Lemon narrated approvingly:

Anti-ICE mobs are now storming Christian Church services in Minnesota. Where is Governor Tim Walz? pic.twitter.com/5SeeeXZtOR — America (@america) January 19, 2026

And now, Minnesota Democratic Rep. Angie Craig thinks that you can abuse 911 without consequences — so long as you’re using 911 to report an ICE officer doing his lawful duty.

Craig was appearing on MS NOW, the bovine effluence commune formerly known as MSNBC, talking to Rev. Al Sharpton about how to deal with ICE in Minnesota. Her solution was, um, unique.

“In Minnesota, we see with our own eyes and we love our neighbors. We protect our neighbors,” Craig told the least-plausible cleric since Elmer Gantry on Sunday.

“I was doing a number of immigrant-owned business tours yesterday across Minnesota. And one of the things that we’re seeing right now is our local cities are telling business owners: If ICE comes onto this parking lot, if ICE comes into your business? Call 911.”

“We’re gonna send out local police to try to de-escalate ICE,” she added.

“We are in a circumstance in our country where literally we’re calling on local law enforcement to try to come out and de-escalate federal agents in our country. It’s just extraordinary. And Minnesotans? We know how to fight. This is no time for Minnesota nice.”

Democrat Rep. Angie Craig tells people to call 911 if they see ICE. CRAIG: “If ICE comes onto this parking lot, if ICE comes into your business, call 911. We’re going to send out local police.” Minnesota Democrats are protecting criminal illegals. pic.twitter.com/xnxhNaEJbD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 18, 2026

Funny: The same people who love the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution when a Democrat is in the White House suddenly think it doesn’t apply when a Republican is there and is using federal agents to enforce federal law that other Democrats wouldn’t.

But let’s forget about the fact that ICE has jurisdiction and that Minnesota law enforcement can’t “de-escalate” the situation. Let’s instead talk about the fact that 1) calling 911 for spurious reasons is a crime and 2) it’s a crime for a reason.

No. 1 is prima facie fact. If you call 911 and you are not experiencing a real emergency — someone enforcing the law does not count — you can and will get charged with a crime. No. 2, instead, is worth exploring.

The 911 system still functions on the same infrastructure it was designed with, even in this digital age, which means there are plenty of choke points. There’s the telephone infrastructure, including the trunk line. Then you have the human elements — a call-taker who processes the information, and a dispatcher who makes a decision on whether or not to deploy resources to deal with the situation.

Furthermore, estimates are that non-emergency calls take 30 to 90 seconds at minimum, even if a pattern of spuriousness emerges. Multiply this by thousands and you can see how it would fry the emergency response system — and why? To protest Donald Trump’s administration arresting illegals who also sexually molest little kids.

If these are occupied as Minnesotans call 911 en masse because ICE officers are enforcing the law they’re there to enforce, this means that people with actual emergencies — fires, heart attacks, home invasions — will either wait longer, or potentially even get a busy signal.

But this isn’t important to Rep. Craig. She’s willing to put your life on the line so that lawbreakers who are illegally in this country can stay there. Sorry, but you heard the woman: This isn’t the time for “Minnesota nice.” Should’ve had that aneurysm when tens of millions of illegals were flooding into the country without serious federal law enforcement action to stem it, gramps.

So now you know why 911 misuse is a crime, and now you know that the Democrats think you can pick and choose which crimes to commit no matter what the harm may be. I’d put the over-under on a full-on woke version of “The Purge” at 10.5 years.

