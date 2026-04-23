'Come On!': Maury Povich Dismantles Joy Reid's Absurd Claim That Dems Don't 'Play Politics'

Former daytime talk show host Maury Povich called out a bizarre claim by former MSNBC host Joy Reid on his podcast Tuesday.

The moment unfolded on “On Par with Maury Povich,” where Reid said Democrats play by the rules.

Povich immediately pushed back.

Reid said, “Democrats do not play politics the way Republicans do,” drawing an eye roll from the host.

“Oh, come on, Joy, please,” Povich replied.

Reid actually dug in on the claim.

“They do not. They do not. Democrats play by the Marquess de Queensberry rules. They’re not rule breakers,” she said.

Joy Reid: “Democrats do not play politics the way Republicans do. They try to play by the rules." Maury Povich: LOL pic.twitter.com/zx0c9BwLIU — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 21, 2026

Povich countered her by walking her through a hypothetical involving President Donald Trump nominating a fourth Supreme Court justice.

He asked about the possibility of Associate Justice Samuel Alito retiring and Trump choosing a replacement.

“You’re trying to tell me if the Democrats take the Senate in 2027, and Alito retires, and Trump names a Supreme Court justice, that Democrats are going to have hearings and actually confirm him or her?” Povich asked.

Reid responded, “I think they would.”

Povich dismissed that idea as an absurdity.

“Not a chance,” he said.

“Democrats capitulate, and they try to play by the rules,” Reid claimed. “Republicans don’t care about the rules. They rewrite the rules.”

There has been increasing speculation about whether conservative justices like Alito or Clarence Thomas could step down during a favorable political window.

Such a move could give Trump additional opportunities to further shape the court for decades to come.

If both Alito and Thomas stepped down and were replaced during the current term, Trump would have selected five out of nine justices.

According to multiple reports, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has expressed interest in a seat on the high court.

Axios reported DeSantis has called being seated on the Supreme Court his “dream job.”

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