Comedian Arrested as Part of Group Protesting for Undocumented Students

Comedian and political commentator Jordan Klepper was arrested Tuesday while filming a protest in support of undocumented students for an upcoming Comedy Central series, Deadline Hollywood reported.

Klepper was protesting and filming at a Board of Regents meeting in the Georgia State Capitol, when the group he was with was ordered to leave.

When they refused, they were arrested by Georgia State Capitol Police and charged with criminal trespass, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Nine individuals started chanting, disrupting the meeting. The group was asked to disperse,” police said in a statement to The AJC.

“They then locked arms and refused to leave,” the statement added.

As a result, “they were taken to the Fulton County Jail,” the statement said.

The group had gathered to draw attention to the state’s policy of denying in-state tuition rates to undocumented students.

About 11 people were arrested in support of undocumented students after disrupting and refusing to leave a Board of Regents meeting. pic.twitter.com/LjxZOr0glH — Kevin Sanchez (@kevinxsanchez) February 12, 2019

Klepper, meanwhile, was there to film for his documentary series “Klepper,” according to Deadline. The show is set to air on Comedy Central.

Following his release, Klepper posted about his arrest on Instagram. First, he made a joke about the size of law enforcement vehicles in relation to his height. Then he plugged his cause.

“Yesterday I learned many things. Police cars are not built for lanky giraffe bodies was one. Another, there are good people fighting good fights across this land,” Klepper wrote, along with an image showing him getting into a police car.

“In Georgia they are denying college admission and tuition benefits to undocumented students,” he said. “These are students who pay taxes, grew up here and want to learn and give back to their community.”

“We need more thoughtful, curious, educated young adults dedicated to making this place better,” he continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Klepper (@jordanklepper) on Feb 13, 2019 at 6:47am PST

“Education is a human right. Places like Freedom University are fighting the good fight,” Klepper wrote.

“I was honored to stand with them and the other community faith leaders, teachers and protesters,” he concluded. “Education not segregation. Sounds like a smart idea. If you think so, let the Georgia Board of Regents know.”

