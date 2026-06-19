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Comedian Carlos Mencia performs at The Ice House Comedy Club on June 5 in Pasadena, California.
Comedian Carlos Mencia performs at The Ice House Comedy Club on June 5 in Pasadena, California. (Michael S. Schwartz / Getty Images)

Comedian Carlos Mencia Facing Criminal Charges in LA, District Attorney Announces

 By Joe Saunders  June 18, 2026 at 5:08pm
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A comedian whose past is littered with accusations of joke theft is facing a future of criminal allegations that could mean 10 years in prison.

At a news conference Thursday, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced that Carlos Mencia had allegedly failed to report personal and business income worth more than $8 million, according to ABC News.

The case against Mencia is the first brought by a DA unit specifically dedicated to tax fraud.

At the news conference, Hochman called Mencia “one of California’s biggest tax scofflaws.”

According to prosecutors, Mencia failed to report his income — personal or business — from 2019 to 2024, ABC reported.

He also failed to respond to 78 notices from the California tax authorities, Hochman said, according to ABC.

He was arrested Thursday morning and charged with 12 felony counts, according to ABC. He isn’t likely to be arraigned until Monday, the network reported.

The comedian’s legal problems are serious — besides prison time, he also faces the potential of having to pay back taxes and fines, according to ABC.

But they’re not the first time he’s been in hot water.

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As the New York Post reported, Mencia has been accused by fellow comedians of stealing their jokes.

In 2007, Joe Rogan — years before he became a heavyweight podcaster — jumped on stage during a Mencia act and made the accusations publicly, according to a newspaper’s account.

Mencia’s reputation for pilfering material even became the plot of a “South Park” episode in 2009 that also mocked rapper Kanye West.

This also isn’t the first tax trouble Mencia has faced, according to the New York Post.

The IRS has put liens on property Mencia owns in Oregon, according to the newspaper, for unpaid federal taxes of about $1.2 million.

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Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




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