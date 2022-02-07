In comedy, timing is everything.

That led audience members at the Tempe Improv on Saturday night to think it was all part of the act when comedian Heather McDonald collapsed on stage after delivering a COVID-themed joke.

But the collapse was no joke for McDonald, who suffered a skull fracture, according to KPNX.

McDonald was just a few minutes into her routine at the Arizona venue when she veered into COVID territory.

“I’m vaxxed, double vaxxed, boosted … and flu shot and shingle shot and haven’t gotten COVID, and Jesus loves me most,” she said, according to TMZ.

The former “Chelsea Lately” star then dropped to the floor of the stage, hitting her head.

TMZ reported that audience members at first assumed the fall was part of her act. Once it was clear something was wrong, an EMT and a nurse in the crowd went up on stage to help until first responders arrived.

“She may have lost consciousness because of dehydration. She was tested and does not have COVID,” McDonald’s management said in a statement, indicating she could be released soon, KPNX reported.

Tests showed no medical condition that could have contributed to the incident.

Her management said she had not been drinking alcohol before the show.

McDonald was given a COVID-19 booster shot about three weeks ago and has tested negative for the virus.

McDonald posted a video to her Instagram Stories account to offer an explanation to her fans, according to Page Six.

“So I’m in the emergency room. I look weird. I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” she said. “I passed out on stage. I got up, I did one joke and I felt so dizzy.”

“You can see my eye, I fell on my eye. I cannot believe this happened.”

McDonald then offered an apology and a promise.

“I feel so terrible that they had to tell everyone to leave and then cancel the second show,” she said.

“Tempe, I will be back. I’ve never, ever fainted in my life.”

