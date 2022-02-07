Share
News

Comedian Collapses Onstage and Fractures Skull After Telling COVID Vaccine Joke

 By Jack Davis  February 7, 2022 at 8:20am
Share

In comedy, timing is everything.

That led audience members at the Tempe Improv on Saturday night to think it was all part of the act when comedian Heather McDonald collapsed on stage after delivering a COVID-themed joke.

But the collapse was no joke for McDonald, who suffered a skull fracture, according to KPNX.

McDonald was just a few minutes into her routine at the Arizona venue when she veered into COVID territory.

“I’m vaxxed, double vaxxed, boosted … and flu shot and shingle shot and haven’t gotten COVID, and Jesus loves me most,” she said, according to TMZ.

Trending:
Outrage as Biden Gives Soros Nonprofit $164 Million to Help Criminal Migrants Escape Punishment

The former “Chelsea Lately” star then dropped to the floor of the stage, hitting her head.

TMZ reported that audience members at first assumed the fall was part of her act. Once it was clear something was wrong, an EMT and a nurse in the crowd went up on stage to help until first responders arrived.

“She may have lost consciousness because of dehydration. She was tested and does not have COVID,” McDonald’s management said in a statement, indicating she could be released soon, KPNX reported.

Do you plan to get the COVID vaccine booster shot?

Tests showed no medical condition that could have contributed to the incident.

Her management said she had not been drinking alcohol before the show.

McDonald was given a COVID-19 booster shot about three weeks ago and has tested negative for the virus.

McDonald posted a video to her Instagram Stories account to offer an explanation to her fans, according to Page Six.

Related:
LeBron James Nominated for Humiliating 'Award' After His Attempt to Break Into Hollywood

“So I’m in the emergency room. I look weird. I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” she said. “I passed out on stage. I got up, I did one joke and I felt so dizzy.”

“You can see my eye, I fell on my eye. I cannot believe this happened.”

McDonald then offered an apology and a promise.

“I feel so terrible that they had to tell everyone to leave and then cancel the second show,” she said.

“Tempe, I will be back. I’ve never, ever fainted in my life.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




LeBron James Nominated for Humiliating 'Award' After His Attempt to Break Into Hollywood
Struggling Biden Admin Prepares to Drastically Change How COVID Hospitalizations Are Counted
Top Biden Official Who Was Involved in COVID Response Resigns in Disgrace: 'I Am Devastated'
Outraged Parents Pulling Their Kids from School as 'Crazy' Policy Leads to Escalating Violence
Update: US Navy Investigating Leak After Top-Secret Footage of F-35 Crash Hits the Internet - Video
See more...

Conversation