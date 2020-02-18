Comedian Drew Carey Responds to Murder of Ex-Fiancée: 'I Am Overcome with Grief'

Entertainer Drew Carey is grieving the death of his former fiancée Amie Harwick, who police say was murdered at her home over the weekend.

Harwick, 38, a prominent family and sex therapist in the West Hollywood area, was allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police reported that Harwick was found on the ground beneath a third-story balcony in her Hollywood Hills area home, “gravely injured” and with “significant injuries consistent with a fall.”

According to the LAPD, Hawick previously had a restraining order against Pursehouse, which had recently expired.

In addition, Harwick had “recently expressed fear” about Pursehouse’s behavior.

TRENDING: After Schiff's Disastrous Impeachment, Pelosi Appoints 'Whistleblower Ombudsman'

Pursehouse was arrested for murder on Saturday around 4:30 p.m., the LAPD reported.

According to jail records, his bail has been set at $2 million dollars.

Those who loved Harwick are devastated over her death, including Carey, who was engaged to Harwick in 2018 before their relationship ended later that same year.

Carey posted a video on Twitter of him and Harwick together, writing, “I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did.”

I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did. pic.twitter.com/xMkQIwR6d6 — 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) February 17, 2020

Carey, 61, issued an additional statement to People, saying, “Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime.”

“She was positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief,” Carey continued.

RELATED: 'Good Times' Star Ja'net DuBois Dead at Age 74

“I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation.”

Rudy Torres, a friend of Harwick’s, told KABC that Pursehouse was “a stalker.”

“When they broke up he didn’t take it well at all,” Torres said.

“He’d do stupid stuff and say stupid stuff. You’d tell him, ‘Move on dude, leave her alone.’ And he wouldn’t.”

Harwick reportedly saw Pursehouse approximately two weeks before his forced entry into her home, around the time when his restraining order had expired, according to the LAPD.

“I just feel like we failed her,” Torres said.

“The system has failed her.”

According to Vulture, television’s famous game show “The Price Is Right,” which Carey hosts, has postponed filming for the week in light of Harwick’s death.

Our thoughts are with Harwick’s loved ones during this time.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.