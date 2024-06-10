Comedian George Lopez in Battle with Venue After Walking Out of Sold Out Show Early

Comedian George Lopez walked off stage Friday night at the Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville, California, after a heckler interrupted his show.

However, in a turn of events that some found surprising, Lopez faced criticism on social media from not only his disappointed fans, but also the venue he appeared at.

The Eagle Mountain Casino posted early Saturday morning that Lopez “let down his fans and sold out audience by walking out and ending his show 30 minutes early.”

The casino said that Lopez could have waited for its security to deal with any hecklers, “since his own private security did not,” but instead left the stage.

“We never want to let our guests down and we are as disappointed and shocked as you are,” the casino claimed.

Comments on the post were mostly supportive of the casino’s position.

TMZ reported on Saturday that most of the audience didn’t seem to have noticed the heckling, presumably because it was coming from an audience member close to the stage.

Video clips of the departing audience viewed by TMZ on social media outlets “mainly show people milling about confused and angry as they head to the exits,” the outlet reported.

Several hours after TMZ’s initial report, a representative of Lopez reached out with a comment blaming the casino.

“It’s the venue or casino’s job to provide a good experience for both the artist and the fans, but the casino failed in this regard,” the statement said, according to TMZ. “The audience was overserved and unruly, and the casino staff was unable to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for the artist and guests.”

“George’s personal security team worked with the venue security staff to maintain order, ensure safety, and eject disruptive individuals. Unfortunately, the casino security team was not adequate to accomplish this task. George is not obligated to perform in an unsafe environment.

“He feels badly that those who came to see the show were unable to do so as a result,” the statement concluded.

On Sunday, TMZ issued a follow-up report that included video of Lopez expressing his frustration to his audience and warning them of consequences.

During his routine, after an audience member said something “upset” the comedian, who, according to the outlet was “clearly trying to get through his set.”

“That’s one,” Lopez said in response.

Then it happened again, and he said, “That’s two.”

Shortly thereafter, a woman in the audience asked if she could buy Lopez a drink, and he said he was going to stop if they wouldn’t quiet down.

They protested when he told them to sit quietly, and then they began to boo. At that point, Lopez left the stage.

Watch the video below for yourself and decide whether you think Lopez was right or wrong.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.







Late Sunday, Eagle Mountain Casino issued an official statement about the incident, claiming Lopez’s version of events was “not consistent with casino footage and surveillance.”

The casino also offered to reimburse attendees for the cost of their tickets.

