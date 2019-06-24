SECTIONS
Comedian George Lopez Targets Donald Trump's Children with 'Anchor Baby' Attack

By Jack Davis
Published June 24, 2019 at 12:46pm
Trump critic and comedian George Lopez attacked the president’s family on Instagram on Sunday, sharing a meme labeling several of Trump’s children as anchor babies.

The term “anchor baby” is used in the debate over illegal immigration, and refers to a child born in the U.S. granted birthright citizenship who then becomes the “anchor” that allows the child’s illegal immigrant parents to avoid deportation.

In the meme, the words “anchor baby” are superimposed over photos of President Donald Trump’s children by his first wife, Ivana, and his current wife, Melania. Each of those women is labeled “immigrant.”

Although the photo includes Barron, 13, as well as Eric, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., it omits Tiffany Trump, who was born to Trump’s second wife, Marla Maples, who is also not pictured. Maples is American-born.

Ivana Trump and Melania Trump both were born in Eastern Europe, but later became American citizens.

Although Ivana did not become a citizen until 1988, after the birth of her three children, they were American citizens at birth because their father was a U.S. citizen, according to the Associated Press.

The same would be true for Barron. Melania Trump gave birth to Barron in March 2006 and became a citizen in July 2006.

Are you sick of people picking on Barron trump?

Lopez suggested that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement round up the Trumps.

“Uh , @icegov “ if your listening “ you can find these immigrants at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave – Signed Enrique Enpanada the third,” Lopez wrote in his Instagram post.

Lopez was quizzed about his treatment of Barron Trump in a brief video that aired on TMZ and was not apologetic.

“Is it fair to put kids in cages? They’re kids!” Lopez said.

Lopez did not give his comment context, but a highly-shared photo from 2018 that showed caged children who had crossed the border illegally was later shown to have been taken in 2014, during the Obama administration.

Although some posters on Instagram joined in with Lopez in attacking Trump, others criticized the actor and comedian.

“George Lopez career suffering into oblivion….try and become reverent…. pick on a kid. Hollywood land of biggest bullies and hypocrites,” one Instagram comment read.

“Bet you feel like a real macho man for picking on a 13 year old,” another comment said.

Several reponses on Twitter also attacked Lopez.

Lopez has been a consistent Trump critic, and once posed for videos that made it appear as though he was urinating on Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
