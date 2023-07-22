Comedian Jim Breuer Defends Jason Aldean, Torches Leftist Hypocrisy in Trying to Cancel Song

Stars continue to throw their support behind country singer Jason Aldean’s song “Try That in a Small Town.”

Critics accused the song of being racist and have gone so far as stating it is “pro-lynching.” Country Music Television even decided to pull the music video for the song from its lineup.

Comedian Jim Breuer called out the leftist hypocrisy while appearing on Fox News’ “Gutfeld!” earlier this week.

“It’s so obvious. They only have certain words they always say,” Breuer began.

He stated that, regardless of the situation, the left will say, “Racist! Sexist! They hate black people!”

Breuer continued, “What baffles my mind is — ‘OK, you can burn the place down. You can drag innocent elderly women out of a car and beat them, kick them. You can light churches on fire. But just don’t write no songs about it. Now you’re crossing the racial tension line.'”

Jim Breuer trashes the Left-wing press for trying to cancel Jason Aldean: “What baffles my mind is: You can burn the place down, you can drag innocent elderly women out of their car and beat them, you can light churches on fire, but just don’t write no songs about it!” pic.twitter.com/wY84eTkWen — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 22, 2023

Country star John Rich praised Breuer’s take on the matter.

“My buddy ⁦[Jim Breuer] nailed it about the Jason Aldean song,” Rich tweeted along with a clip of Breuer’s comments.

My buddy ⁦@JimBreuer⁩ nailed it about the Jason Aldean song👇👇 pic.twitter.com/aKHFcVYGsx — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) July 21, 2023



Country legend Lee Greenwood defended Aldean in a recent interview with Fox News host Jesse Watters.

“I’m a Jason Aldean fan, and he’s the biggest patriot, like a lot of us,” Greenwood said. “This has nothing to do with racism. This is about people trying to take away the freedom of expression.”

Earlier this week, Aldean addressed the controversy surrounding his hit song and music video, which features footage of rioters attacking police and burning the American flag.

“In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests,” Aldean wrote on Twitter.

“These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.”

In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.… — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 18, 2023



“There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.