Comedian Kevin Hart Seriously Injured, in Wheelchair After Bet with Ex-NFL Player: 'Dumbest Man Alive'

For as long as sports have existed, there have been everyday sports fans who dream about taking on professional athletes in various competitions.

That enduring trope helped pave the path for a show like “Pros vs. Joes” to exist, after all.

And while that show may have ended in 2010, it’s clear Hollywood star and comedian Kevin Hart wanted to try and keep the dreams of the everyman sports fan alive nearly 13 years later — to utterly disastrous results.

Hart, who just turned 44 in July, took to social media to reveal that he was left in a wheelchair after attempting something he shouldn’t have been attempting at his age:

WARNING: The following post contains language that some viewers may find offensive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real)

“44 and sitting my a** down!!!!!” Hart posted on Instagram. “I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!! What the f*** am I doing???? I blew my s***….I’m done. FML”

Hart would go on to explain that a combination of his age and a seemingly harmless argument with retired NFL running back Stevan Ridley led to the two competing in a 40-yard dash, a staple of the NFL Draft combine.

Was Kevin Hart’s race a “dumb” move? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 88% (98 Votes) No: 12% (14 Votes)

Regardless of who actually won the race (it appears Ridley did), the biggest loser in all of this was easily Hart, who suffered some legitimately nasty injuries that put him in a wheelchair.

Hart revealed that he tore several muscles in his hip as a result of this footrace with Ridley.

“Tore my lower abdomen, my abductors,” Hart said. “I tore them, and I don’t even know what it is… but I tore them. I tore those too.”

That’s when Hart flatly stated: “I can’t walk.”

Ridley, the 34-year-old who won Super Bowl XLIX with the New England Patriots, also took to Instagram to share his side of the story — and some apparent clips from this catastrophic 40-yard dash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stevan Ridley (@stevanridley)

Ridley insisted that the whole debacle was “not my fault” and that “I didn’t want to do it.”

In a subsequent Instagram post, Hart noted that he would be back on his feet in six to eight weeks — while also lambasting all of his friends who were calling to poke fun at him for the injury.

While this does appear to be mostly fun and games for Hart, this incident does come just a few short years after a much more serious, much more devastating car accident.

Just look at the horrible state of his car following a massive accident in 2019, courtesy of NBC News:

At the time, Hart needed major back surgery.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.