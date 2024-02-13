It’s not hard to find comedians mocking Christians and even Jesus Christ.

It happens every day — in films, on television, and especially in stand-up comedy.

#Joe Rogan nails it!!! Christian religion is the most mocked and disrespected. https://t.co/C9yOsuFl70 — LN1929 (@ln1929) March 3, 2023

But while mocking Christ is considered fair game, for many liberals, there are two other words that are anathema: George Floyd.

Comedian David Lucas found that out during a recent stand-up routine at the Funny Bone Comedy Club in Kansas City, Missouri.

Lucas’ audience seemed to have been loving him — until he crossed the uncrossable line.

Apparently, there is a limit to what’s acceptable to some of Lucas’ audience, and it’s not the degradation of women or religion or even graphic sexual content.

WARNING: This following video contains language and themes that could be considered offensive to some readers.



During his stand-up routine, Lucas got into a verbal back-and-forth with a heckler.

Were you offended? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (15 Votes) No: 98% (783 Votes)

After the heckler, who was black, went after Lucas for a while, Lucas, referring to the heckler, said, “N*** tryin’ to ruin the whole show, man. All these f***in’ good a** white people at my show — and you want to show them the reason George Floyd got his neck kneeled on.”

Lucas was, of course, referring to the 2020 death of George Floyd, which led to the Black Lives Matter riots and unrest around the entire country.

Immediately, some in the crowd, which until then had been enjoying the show, got quiet and began to “ooh” and “ahh.”

Lucas then escalated the joke, saying, “Don’t ‘ooh’ at that joke. It’s just a joke, man. I would’ve never kneeled on George Floyd’s neck. I would’ve shot that n****.”

Realizing what he had said, Lucas admitted, “I think I just canceled the rest of my black fans.”

At this point, several black people, clearly angered, began to walk out of the room while others laughed and cheered.

One audience member shouted at Lucas, saying, “You need to know about George Floyd before you get yo a** up there talking about him.”

“I’ve been to Minnesota, and I went in the gas station. And I asked them n****s to let me see that fake twenty,” Lucas responded, further poking the bear.

“You really stoop low to be funny don’t you know that,” the same person said as he was walking out.

“It’s called comedy,” Lucas responded.

“I can tell you voted for Biden,” Lucas told another audience member who was getting ready to leave.

As audience members continued walking out, Lucas mocked them, further provoking them by voicing support for another trigger name.

“I like Kyle Rittenhouse, too,” he said, adding another nail to his coffin.

Lucas later alluded to the controversy on X, joking, “All the black Women hate me currently, now im forced to Marry a White Woman.”

All the black Women hate me currently, now im forced to Marry a White Woman — David Lucas (@funnydavidlucas) February 12, 2024

The First Amendment gives people the right to say things that are offensive.

No one has misused that power more than liberals.

But now, cancel culture decides which offensive comments are acceptable and which are not.

Christianity is fair game, but George Floyd is not.

One X user put it simply when he wrote, “Comedian David Lucas clears out his entire show of black people after making a joke about their lord and savior, George Floyd.”

Comedian David Lucas clears out his entire show of black people after making a joke about their lord and savior, George Floyd. He then grinds the knife deeper with ‘I like Kyle Rittenhouse too.’ 😂😂😂😂😂 This is how it’s done. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/eYaDiNhmlc — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) February 11, 2024

Personally, Lucas’ style is not my cup of tea. To me, insult comedy is lazy and low-brow.

But Lucas’ audience that night knew where they were going when they bought those tickets.

If you’re a fan of dark humor, then at least have the stomach to take it when it hits one of your sacred cows.

Dark comedy pushes limits — it’s part of the deal.

So the fact that these liberal audience members would position themselves as arbiters of ethical comedy when they were laughing just moments before at someone else’s expense reveals their double standard.

But hoping they would get that would have to assume they had the introspection to understand the irony of their actions.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.