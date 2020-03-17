Comedian Norm Macdonald Sees Atheist Commercial During Debate, Warns Spokesman About Hell

Some apples do fall far from the tree.

When they’re done rolling, they’ve spent so much time away from the shade that they become bitter and rotten to their core.

Case in point: Ron Reagan Jr., the youngest son of the late former President Ronald Reagan.

If you’ve been spared the torture of enduring Democratic debates this election cycle, then you’ve likely done yourself a favor by dodging the commercials that feature the younger Reagan’s posturing against the faith of his father.

Ron Reagan, with his cynical positions on faith, is a favorite of the anti-Christian left.

As a representative for the Freedom From Religion Foundation, Reagan describes himself as an “unabashed atheist” in the group’s ad.

Reagan always reminds viewers that he is a lifelong atheist who is “not afraid of burning in hell.”

During Sunday’s Democratic debate between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, commercials for the anti-religion group ran like clockwork.

Reagan sat front and center, as always, and asked viewers to join him in not being afraid of burning in hell.

Is there is anything better suited to disrupt the monotony of two aged Democrats yelping at one another over who will lead the country into a thousand years of darkness quicker than a commercial featuring the wayward son of perhaps the most revered president of the 20th century?

The 61-year-old carved out a path away from the shadow of his father many years ago. That path ironically includes preaching — yes, preaching — against faith in a tone that only appeals to those who are already Godless.

The commercial spots have always seemed to me to be rather transparent — Ron Reagan’s eyes tell the story of an aged rebel coping with the fact that his name is not relevant.

Like any bitter, self-absorbed teen-turned-angst-filled grown-up, the younger Reagan is still rebelling against his father, 31 years after the elder Reagan rode off into the sunset of retirement.

The ads are cringeworthy, to put it mildly, and at least one Hollywood veteran is willing to say so.

Of all people, it was comedian Norm Macdonald who called out Ron Reagan on Sunday for his bizarre TV commercial.

Macdonald chided Reagan for being a “super-masochist.”

“Oh good. There’s a commercial for atheism. Ron Reagan says he’s not afraid of burning in hell. What is he nuts? Sounds pretty frightening,” Macdonald wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Later, the “Saturday Night Live” alum again tweeted about Reagan’s Freedom From Religion commercial.

“Another commercial break and another chance to hear Ron Reagan smugly blather that he is not afraid of burning in hell. Perhaps he is a believer but also a super-masochist,” Macdonald wrote, though that tweet has since been deleted as well.

While Macdonald would not necessarily be considered an ally of conservative Christians, he is definitely not afraid to break rank with the groupthink in Hollywood and share his feelings.

In addition to describing himself as being anti-abortion in the past, Macdonald has famously initiated feuds with avowed atheists.

In 2015, Macdonald railed against the “smugness” of Hollywood’s elitist atheism in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Oh, just the smugness. There are a lot more hack ‘smart’ comedians nowadays and atheist comedians. It’s so dull,” the former “SNL” host said of the comedic world’s supposed A-team.

“To be talking about being an atheist living in West Hollywood is not the bravest stance to take. If a guy went up and said, ‘Jesus Christ is our lord and savior,’ I’d say, ‘Damn, that guy’s brave!'”

Macdonald proceeded to target HBO’s Bill Maher, who is stanch in his atheism.

“I find [Maher] completely unfunny. Like, maybe the unfunniest person I’ve ever encountered that’s called a comedian. I like his show because of the arguing back and forth, and he knows a lot about politics,” he said. “I like watching actual political guys who know their stuff.”

In 2013, Macdonald shared his Christian faith with former CNN host Larry King.

“I’m a Christian. Its not stylish to say, now,” the comedian said.

“What people don’t understand about faith is that you have to choose it.”

It is refreshing to see such a high-profile celebrity use his platform to call out Ron Reagan for his fanatical atheism.

While he cloaked his critique of the former president’s son with comedy, it’s clear that Macdonald does not take the issue of blasphemy lightly and that he is at odds with Reagan’s cavalier attitude about burning in hell.

Macdonald is not a has-been comedian who relies on his Twitter account to stay relevant, either.

The 60-year-old has a cult following across all of social media and regularly interacts with his 1.1 million Twitter followers — sometimes about his faith.

Scripture. Faith. Grace. Christ, Glory of God. Smart man says nothing is a miracle. I say everything is. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) October 31, 2017

A 2017 tweet from Macdonald said it all: “Scripture. Faith. Grace. Christ, Glory of God. Smart man says nothing is a miracle. I say everything is.”

