Comedian Rob Schneider Triggers the Left with Shot at Dylan Mulvaney

 By Bryan Chai  September 7, 2023 at 3:45pm
Popular comedian and conservative provocateur Rob Schneider is no stranger to controversy.

Whether he’s blistering Californians, the incumbent president or the “COVID fairy,” Schneider has been unapologetically biting when it comes to tackling the left’s most sacred idols.

That trend continued unabated when Schneider took to the internet over the weekend and completely set off the left with a simple post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Here it is:

“If you believe there is such a thing as ‘cultural appropriation,'” Schneider began in his post, “then certainly this gentleman is guilty of ‘gender appropriation.'”

Schneider included a photo of transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney to make crystal clear who was the butt of his insult.

In a two-for-one insult, Schneider was able to skewer both the deeply polarizing Mulvaney, as well as the left-leaning infatuation with “cultural appropriation.”

Given the two-pronged insult, a quick glance under the comments showed that X users were less than enthralled with Schneider’s quip.

Some went straight for the references to former President Donald Trump:

Others responded to Schneider by insulting his comedic bona fides:

Some just insulted the man himself, suggesting that Schneider only made it in Hollywood because of his connections to other stars:

Despite the protests from various social media users, Schneider’s comment clearly rang true with a good number of Americans, given what has happened to the suddenly beleaguered Bud Light and its parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev.

For the unaware, Bud Light has been languishing in poor sales and a sharp decline in market value after briefly partnering with Mulvaney.

(Anecdotally, it might even be worse for the beer brand.)

The damage has been so thorough and widespread that some financial experts don’t believe Bud Light can ever recover from it. It’s so bad that people are losing jobs over the Mulvaney debacle.

