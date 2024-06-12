Comedian Rob Schneider's Epic Response To Being Yanked Offstage for 'Offensive' Trans Joke

Comedian Rob Schneider declared cancel culture “over” after a controversial performance north of the border.

Canada’s Hospital of Regina Foundation hired Schneider to perform at its Four Seasons Ball fundraiser on June 1, and subsequently disassociated itself from the comedian after he told the same kind of jokes he always tells — presumably, the jokes the hospital hired him to tell.

The CBC reported that Schneider’s performance included “transphobic, misogynistic and anti-vax jokes” — which anyone who knows anything about Schneider could have told the CBC without having seen Schneider’s set. Those jokes are the mainstay of his act.

Nonetheless, guest Tynan Allen, who bills himself as a “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Consultant” on his LinkedIn page, told the outlet, “Everyone in the room was groaning, saying, ‘What is going on?’ Like whispering to themselves. Not a single laugh at times.”

“It was just very apparent how uncomfortable everyone felt and how unacceptable the things he was talking about were,” he added.

According to the CBC, the foundation asked Schneider to end his set early because “the performance did not meet the expectations of our audience and our team.” There was no indication of how those expectations had been formed.

The organization later issued a statement about his performance.

“While we recognize that in a free and democratic society, individuals are entitled to their views and opinions and that comedy is intended to be edgy, the content, positions and opinions expressed during Mr. Schneider’s set do not align with the values of our foundation and team,” the Hospitals of Regina Foundation said.

“We do not condone, accept, endorse or share Mr. Schneider’s positions, as expressed during his comedy set, and acknowledge that in this instance the performance did not meet the expectations of our audience and our team,” the foundation added.

Meanwhile, Schneider made his own statement on cancel culture when a Page Six cameraman caught up to him in New York City, apparently after a few drinks.

“What do you have to say about cancel culture?” the cameraman asked Schneider.

“Oh, it’s over,” Schneider said simply in return.

Schneider was reportedly ask to end a performance early last year as well, when he performed for a “ton of senators and other high-level Republicans” in Los Angeles late last year, TMZ reported in April.

That report, however, was untrue, according to Schneider, who said he did a full 50-minute set, just as he was contracted to do.

“I’m not changing my material or apologizing for my jokes to anybody. Enough with this woke bulls***, America’s sick of it,” he told the outlet.

“I did 50 minutes because that’s what I was paid to do,” he said. “Nobody removed me from stage, somebody waved to me at the 50 minute mark.”

He added that he received $50,000 for the performance, which he added had been “devaluated by 26% over the last three years” because of the policies of President Joe Biden.

