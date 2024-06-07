Did Comedian Russell Brand Endorse President Trump?

The more the establishment reveals its totalitarian intentions, the greater the spiritual awakening among freedom-loving people across the world.

According to Fox News, longtime comedian and actor Russell Brand, host of the popular “Stay Free with Russell Brand” podcast on Rumble, believes that freedom-lovers have only one plausible option in the 2024 presidential election contest between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

“In a straight choice between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, if you care about democracy, if you care about freedom, I don’t know how you could do anything other than vote for Donald Trump for precisely the reasons that they claim that you can’t,” Brand told Fox News’ Elizabeth Pipko.

Brand’s conversation with Pipko, an author and former model who currently serves as spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee, was set to premiere on Friday’s episode of his podcast.

To explain his choice of Trump over Biden, Brand first cited the establishment media’s anti-Trump histrionics.

“They act as if a vote for Donald Trump is almost like you’re directly voting for Armageddon, like you see hysterical performances outside of courtrooms, endless MSNBC bombast,” he said.

Then, Brand conjured chilling images reminiscent of those found in history’s most famous dystopian novel.

“But I’m starting to think that no, a greater threat to democracy is this kind of technological feudalism, that tells you that it cares about you and that it’s protecting vulnerable people, all the while increasing censorship, increasing the funding of wars, increasing the division between ordinary Americans,” he added.

“Technological feudalism” should remind readers of English author George Orwell’s “1984.” In that classic novel — published 75 years ago on Saturday — Orwell depicted a nightmarish future in which a sinister regime used tools of surveillance and censorship such as “Big Brother” and the “Thought Police” to construct and maintain a totalitarian superstate.

Posterity remembers “Big Brother” and the “Thought Police.” But it does not always recall the identities of those who brought about Orwell’s totalitarian revolution in the first place.

In a review of “1984” that appeared in The New Yorker two days after the book’s publication, American author and literary critic Lionel Trilling identified the type of people who ushered in Orwell’s dystopian nightmare.

“Orwell tells us,” Trilling wrote, “that the final oligarchical revolution of the future, which, once established, could never be escaped or countered, will be made not by men who have property to defend but by men of will and intellect, by ‘the new aristocracy . . . of bureaucrats, scientists, trade-union organizers, publicity experts, sociologists, teachers, journalists, and professional politicians.'”

If Orwell’s “new aristocracy” responsible for the “final oligarchical revolution” does not describe the modern establishment and the Biden coalition, then one can hardly imagine what would.

Brand had “1984” on his mind when he spoke to Pipko.

“The idea of this … Orwellian nightmare continuing all the while they’re telling you that they’re helping you, is a far greater threat than their constant portrayal of Trump as a mad strongman figure, a kind of twenty-first-century reiteration of the despotism of the last century,” he said according to Fox News. “For me, what we are facing now is a bigger threat than that.”

A former hedonist best known by movie audiences for his supporting roles in bawdy comedies such as “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” (2008) and “Get Him to the Greek” (2010), Brand faced allegations of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse, according to a September report in the U.K.’s The Times.

That report immediately raised suspicions that the establishment media had targeted Brand because of his large platform and anti-establishment views.

As of Friday, Brand had close to two million followers on Rumble. In recent weeks, he has interviewed other prominent anti-establishment figures such as Donald Trump Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard.

Happily, no matter the outcome of the 2024 election, Brand has embraced humankind’s only source of peace and hope. In April, he turned to Christ.

On May 27, the former hedonist marked his first month as a Christian. In a video posted to the social media platform X, he spoke of “repentance” and “surrender” to “an ever-present, internal and accessible Jesus.”

One month as a Christian, and already… pic.twitter.com/1wBt9CJYaG — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) May 27, 2024

In short, Brand has acknowledged that Jesus offers freedom from sin and spiritual death. The Lord taught us to seek Heaven first, and earthly good will follow. (Matthew 6:33)

With that in mind, Brand also knows that freedom from Biden’s Orwellian oppression will require voting for Trump.

