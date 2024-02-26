Share
News

Comedian Shane Gillis Features Trump Sneakers in 'SNL' Skit 5 Years After Being Fired

 By Warner Todd Huston  February 26, 2024 at 3:28pm
Share

Comedian Shane Gillis — who was fired from “Saturday Night Live” in 2019 — returned to host the show Saturday and was featured in a sketch that ribbed former President Donald Trump and also featured a rare “SNL” jab at President Joe Biden.

Gillis portrayed everyday loser Gordon Dwyer in a faux trailer for “White Men Can Trump” that was supposedly made by “Newsmax Studios.”

In the comedy bit, his character “can’t catch a break” and is seen failing at work, at home and on the basketball court with his buddies.

But then Dwyer hits the locker room at the gym and a box falls out of his locker. Upon opening it, he finds a pair of golden Trump sneakers. And once he puts them on, his life makes an about-face toward instant success.

Amusingly, it isn’t that he is suddenly good at basketball, in his love life or at work. Instead, the magical Trump shoes give him the confidence to repeatedly say he is good at all these things, repeating it so much that people begin to believe him whether it is true or not.

Trending:
Prominent Investor Cancels New York Plans 40 Years in the Making After Trump Ruling

Gillis’ character suddenly starts sporting a Trump-like blond hair combover, and even after he misses the basket with his friends on the court, he straightforwardly insists, “I didn’t miss, it went in.” And his friends start to buy the claim, all because of Dwyer’s “winning is a state of mind” attitude.

He explains that the shoes “give me the power to say I’m good at basketball and then double-down on that until people actually start to believe it.”

While the skit comes off as a good-natured jab at Trump’s usual verbal bluster, it ends with a somewhat sharper poke at Biden.

After portraying the GOP presidential candidate as a winner — whether deserved or not — it concludes with another character supposedly wearing Joe Biden sneakers that cause him to fall flat on his face.

The skit comes on the tail of Trump’s surprise appearance at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia this month.

The former president unveiled his “Never Surrender high-tops” at the event. The shoes, which retail for $399 a pair, were billed as “President Trump’s official sneaker” and have American flag logos around the top of a shimmering gold body.

Related:
Shane Gillis Holds Nothing Back During 'SNL' Return, Makes Several Controversial Jokes 5 Years After Being Fired

After Trump unveiled the shoe line, the entire inventory of one thousand pairs sold out in “under two hours,” according to Forbes.

Many were amused by the “SNL” skit.

Gillis was a surprising host for “Saturday Night Live.” He was fired five years ago after cancel culture warriors discovered some race-based jokes and decidedly non-woke comedy bits from his past and raised a fuss about them on social media.

The comedian barely held back in his opening monologue, ribbing the show for firing him and joking that he really doesn’t have any material he can do on live TV even as he went right on reeling off some off-color jokes.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. 

 

We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.

 

But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. 

 

As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member

 

A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.

 

Thank you for your support!

 

P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




Comedian Shane Gillis Features Trump Sneakers in 'SNL' Skit 5 Years After Being Fired
Disturbing Find Made on Voters Rolls as Hundreds of Non-Citizens Removed - This Is Who Reportedly Put Them There
Surviving Family Furious After Parole of Suspect Who Allegedly Admitted to 'Black Liberation Army' Killing of Police Officers: Report
San Francisco Store Resorts to Extreme Measures In Attempt to Stop 'Rampant Shoplifting'
Parents Furious, Principal on Leave After What Happened During Active Shooter Drill
See more...

Conversation