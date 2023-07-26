As a group, modern comedians have not distinguished themselves with sound political judgment. One funnyman, however, has certainly bucked the trend.

David Lucas, a comedian raised in country singer Jason Aldean’s hometown of Macon, Georgia, has endorsed Aldean’s current hit song and music video, “Try That in a Small Town.”

On YouTube, Lucas defended Aldean against woke leftists’ characteristically unhinged assertions that the song and video convey racist messages.

“The world seems to be going crazy,” Lucas said.

Lucas, who is black — and for some reason that still matters to woke leftists who view everything through the lens of skin color — dismissed the racism argument.

“A lot of people — we know who those people are — are trying to paint this out to be a racist song,” Lucas said.

In fact, the song makes no mention of race, nor does it even hint at the subject.

“Try That in a Small Town” features pro-America, pro-community, pro-gun and anti-violence lyrics. The video, released earlier this month, includes authentic news footage of urban unrest and criminality, some of which dates back to the summer of 2020.

Do you support Jason Aldean? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (324 Votes) No: 1% (2 Votes)

Aldean released the song without incident on May 22, but the video has rankled woke leftists. Country Music Television responded by caving to woke complaints and pulling the video from its rotation.

Meanwhile, Aldean’s fans and other sympathetic listeners have propelled the song to spectacular success. On the current Billboard Hot 100 chart, “Try That in a Small Town” debuted at #2.

For context, Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” has spent 11 weeks on the chart and peaked at #7.

Aldean’s video can be seen here:

Lucas, who has opened for comedians such as Louis CK and Joe Rogan, mocked the contention that racism plagues America.

“The racism that they try to paint in the mainstream media is not accurate,” Lucas said.

“I’m a black guy with dreadlocks and tattoos, and my shows are 90 to 95 percent white. If that’s what racism looks like, give me more of it. I want more racism,” he added while chuckling.

Furthermore, Aldean’s song resonates with Lucas, who sees it as an accurate depiction of small-town mores.

“I don’t expect a lot of city people to get it, you know. City people who did not grow up in small towns don’t understand, like, a lot of stuff people can get away with in Atlanta, they cannot get away with that in Macon.”

For instance, “Try That in a Small Town” opens with the following lyrics: “Sucker punch somebody on a sidewalk. Carjack an old lady at a red light.”

Lucas recognized these as examples of behavior that small-town residents would never tolerate. He learned as much growing up in Macon.

“Kids and women were off limits,” he recalled.

Aldean’s song captured the frustrations of millions of small-town Americans, including Lucas.

“I get it. I feel your pain, Jason Aldean,” Lucas said.

In fact, Lucas gave the song his highest endorsement and even plans to promote it in his own way.

“Check the song out. I like the song. It might be my walk-up music for a while because it’s a very patriotic song,” he said in closing.

No reasonable listener or viewer could conclude that “Try That in a Small Town” advances a racist message. Unfortunately, woke leftists have banished reason and replaced it with one of history’s most toxic ideologies.

Still, it is heartening to find entertainers such as Aldean and Lucas who recognize and speak the truth.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.