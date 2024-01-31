Stand-up comedian, actor, and podcaster Bobby Lee, known for his appearances on shows like “MADtv” and films like “A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas,” is not exactly what one would call a “family values conservative.”

But during an appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” with podcaster Joe Rogan, Lee admitted that he’s now in what he considers the “middle” politically.

During the show, Rogan praised “regular people” from Boston and admitted that he used to be a part of the “blue bubble” and was “one hundred percent a left-leaning person who lived in Los Angeles” and who never voted Republican, especially with any social issues although he said he was a little more conservative when it came to financial issues.

“But California went nuts, man. It’s gone like full communist. It’s out of its f***g mind,” Rogan said, going on to specifically criticize its “insane” approach to law enforcement, including no-cash bail and lax theft prosecution policies that have damaged once-great cities like San Francisco.

“San Francisco is non-existent,” he said.

“They ruined it,” Lee agreed with Rogan.

Rogan said that Californians could bring the state back, but only if they had some “hardcore Rudy Giuliani type motherf***er to come in there and knock heads.” He said that “nobody wants that. They’re peace, love and granola and f***ing wear a mask.”

“I’m in the middle now,” Lee whispered as if making a horrifying admission. “I never thought I would I would ever say that.”

Lee said that his change in attitude had only occurred in the last year — and said it was liberals who brought it about.

“I just went — I can’t do it anymore,” he said.

“People that you thought were aligned with you are now like mad at you about s***,” he said.

“They’re in a cult,” Rogan cut in, likening the current political climate to a closed religious group, including the excommunication, shaming, and “group think.”

“It’s a cult,” he said, and Lee agreed.

Rogan said that the left will attack you like people in a cult will attack you — not for reasonable beliefs — but “like someone attacks religious beliefs.”

As an example, he cited men claiming to be “transgender” to use women’s public bathrooms, pointing out that creeps and pedophiles are “real.”

“It doesn’t mean trans people aren’t real also,” he said. “But those guys are f***ing real.”

“And to even say that those guys are real, you get excommunicated, you get treated like you’re a Nazi,” Rogan said.

“I never even cared about it,” Lee said, raising his voice in frustration.

“Yeah, I mean… whatever you want, I don’t give a s***… you know what I mean?” he said.

“But it’s like … I can’t do it anymore,” Lee said.

A video excerpt of the conversation is below:

WARNING: The video below contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.







Rogan and Lee’s comments were dead on. Conservatives may disapprove of some levels of humor, but they will support the comedian’s right to speak.

The left, on the other hand, is fine with filth or the mocking of organized religion, but don’t you dare question their dogmas or sacred cows. Joke about race, gender, or any form of non-heterosexuality, and you can kiss your career goodbye.

In an interview with comedian Rob Schneider on the U.K. talk show “The Dinosaur Hour,” according to GB News, veteran British comedian John Cleese, well known for his work on “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” and “Fawlty Towers,” referred to the new “woke” ideology as “totalitarianism.” [3.00 on website]

“It is,” Schneider responded. “It’s a closed system of thought or fundamentalism, which means ‘This is the way the world is, and that’s the way it is, and that’s the way I want to keep it.'”

