Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe Fires Back at Harris Campaign After He's Attacked for Trump Rally Jokes

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe pushed back on social media against an outcry from the Kamala Harris campaign that his comedy routine at former President Donald Trump’s Sunday night rally in Madison Square Garden crossed a line.

“These people have no sense of humor. Wild that a vice presidential candidate would take time out of his ‘busy schedule’ to analyze a joke taken out of context to make it seem racist,” he wrote on X.

“I love Puerto Rico and vacation there. I made fun of everyone…watch the whole set. I’m a comedian Tim…might be time to change your tampon,” he wrote.

These people have no sense of humor. Wild that a vice presidential candidate would take time out of his “busy schedule” to analyze a joke taken out of context to make it seem racist. I love Puerto Rico and vacation there. I made fun of everyone…watch the whole set. I’m a… https://t.co/VFxHRcdv5k — Tony Hinchcliffe (@TonyHinchcliffe) October 27, 2024

Hinchliffe poked everyone in his segment, mocking comments from Springfield, Ohio, residents that Haitian immigrants were eating pets there as he spoke out against censorship.

“Republicans are the party with a good sense of humor,” he said earlier.

“Free speech is under attack, people. I host a show, and each week I get updates on words we’re allowed to use and not use anymore. It’s happening right now the past few years. It’s a real thing,” he said.

WARNING: The following video contains language and content that may offend some readers.







“And, you know, used to be able to tell people to Google stuff. My mom’s a boomer in the state of Ohio. And there’s no convincing her of anything. She’s eaten the cats. She’s eaten the dogs. They’re eating the pets up there. It is absolutely wild times. It really, really is,” he said.

Then came the comment that caused outrage.

“And, you know, there’s a lot going on. Like, I don’t know if you guys know this, but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. Yeah. I think it’s called Puerto Rico,” he said.

Hinchcliffe ribbed the Democratic Party.

“The other side’s got a lot of crazy endorsements. Swift, Eminem, Leo DiCaprio, Beyonce. Every day the Democratic Party looks more and more like a P. Diddy party,” he said.

“Hillary Clinton said that this is a Nazi rally here today. Can you believe that? For the most anti-war president of my entire lifetime. And she calls him Hitler. Let me remind you, Hillary, it was your husband who shot innocent people, or as he called them, interns.”

Along the way, he commented about Elon Musk, who spoke later in the rally.

“You guys saw him shoot that rocket into outer space. The largest aircraft ever. Fires it off in this space and then parallel parks it back to planet Earth. Meanwhile, Kamala supporters can’t parallel park their Toyota Priuses properly,” he said.

“Sorry, I listen to Elon Musk. I follow his lead. The world’s smartest, richest man has my attention. Except for when it comes to stock trading. Then I listen to Nancy Pelosi,” he said.

Hinchcliffe closed with a call for freedom of speech.

“But censorship is amongst us, people. It’s a very, very, very big deal. And I’m just here to say that you guys are for the right candidate. Tell your friends. Let’s close it out. And let’s make speech free again,” he said.

