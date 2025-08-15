Comedy Gold: Watch Karen Bass Lose Her Mind After Border Patrol Crashes Newsom's News Conference

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is the latest Democrat to provide unintended comic relief, by having a deranged wig-out because the Trump administration is trying to protect public safety by enforcing federal immigration laws.

The hilarity unfolded Thursday, when Bass blasted President Donald Trump for dispatching U.S. Border Patrol agents to a neighborhood where California Gov. Gavin Newsom was staging a news conference.

While Newsom held his briefing in L.A.’s Little Tokyo neighborhood, immigration officials arrested at least one illegal alien.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

BREAKING: Border Patrol has arrived outside of the downtown LA venue where Governor Newsom will be holding a press conference today & appears to have made at least one arrest. Chief Greg Bovino tells @FOXLA cameraman: “We’re here making Los Angeles a safer place, since we don’t… pic.twitter.com/RqrnnPu48U — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 14, 2025

An enraged Bass reacted by accusing the Trump administration of intentionally patrolling that neighborhood to disrupt Newsom’s news conference.

“There is no way this was a coincidence!” Bass shrieked. “This was widely publicized that the governor and many of our other elected officials were having a press conference here to talk about redistricting.

“And they decided they were going to come and thumb their nose in front of the governor’s face.

“Why would you do that? That is unbelievably disrespectful! It’s a provocative act,” the mayor added.

“[The Trump administration is] talking about disorder in Los Angeles, and they are the source of the disorder in Los Angeles right now,” she screeched.

“This is just completely unacceptable!” Bass howled. “This is an administration — this is a Customs and Border Patrol — that has gone amok. This absolutely has to stop!”

. @MayorOfLA shows up to Little Tokyo and reacts to the 100 agent ICE/BP raid during @CAgovernor ‘s press conference about redistricting. pic.twitter.com/do9ITQoG2u — L.A. TACO🌴🌮 (@LATACO) August 14, 2025

Let this sink in: Karen Bass and Gavin Newsom — like other Democrats — are furious the Trump administration is enforcing longstanding federal immigration laws that protect U.S. borders.

In so doing, they’re prioritizing the welfare of illegal aliens who aren’t even supposed to be here, over the safety and well-being of American taxpayers.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson mocked Bass’ absurd freak-out by pointing out that Democrats are enabling violent gangsters and human traffickers by supporting illegal immigration.

“If Karen Bass and Gavin Newscum want to find the source of California’s dysfunction, they should look in the mirror,” Jackson told Fox News.

“Despite Bass’s and Newscum’s best efforts to protect dangerous criminal illegal aliens, the Trump Administration is fulfilling our promise to get the worst of the worst out of American communities.”

Jackson continued: “Recent successful operations in California include rescuing 10 migrant kids who were likely victims of human trafficking, arresting heinous illegal alien rapists, and arresting illegal gang members.”

“If Newscum and Bass had their way, these kids would still be victims, and these criminal illegals would still be in California communities,” she underscored.

Bill Essayli, the acting U.S. attorney for the Los Angeles region, reminded Bass that anyone who breaks federal laws is a criminal.

“The Mayor and other California officials are under the false impression that they are an actual sanctuary from federal law,” Essayli wrote on X.

“No person or state is above the law. Federal agents will operate anywhere and anytime within the United States.”

The Mayor and other California officials are under the false impression that they are an actual sanctuary from federal law. No person or state is above the law. Federal agents will operate anywhere and anytime within the United States. https://t.co/H2MNli2OFI — Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) August 14, 2025

Bass’ farcical meltdown because federal agents are actually doing their jobs by enforcing U.S. laws spotlights the left’s warped, inverted value system.

From lionizing convicted felon George Floyd to championing the race-hustling Black Lives Matter grift to elevating the interests of foreign invaders over U.S. citizens, Democrats constantly prove they don’t care about their fellow Americans.

Anyone who is in the country illegally is a criminal who has broken federal immigration laws and should be deported.

To suggest we ignore this blatant defiance is a slap in the face to the countless, law-abiding Americans whose tax dollars are the lifeblood of this nation.

