Comedy Star Andrew Schulz Reveals Strike May Expose Streaming Companies, Backfire on Actors

Stand-up comedian and actor Andrew Schulz has shared an inconvenient fact about Hollywood that has the potential to come back to haunt the striking actors and writers.

On July 13, Hollywood actors joined The Writers Guild of America in its strike, essentially bringing production of new movies and TV shows to a screeching halt.

While the strikers might think that what they are doing will help them, Schultz wrote in a Twitter thread Friday that the strike may, in fact, do them more harm than good.

According to Schulz, the issue at the heart of the writers’ and actors’ strikes is fair payment from streaming services. In order to decide what is “fair,” streaming services need to reveal the viewership numbers of their shows.

Thoughts On The Hollywood Strike: 1) The real issue is that actors and writers want fair residual payments from the streamers. In order to define what is fair the streamers will need to share how many people are actually watching their shows. And here lies the problem… — Andrew Schulz 👑HEZI (@andrewschulz) July 21, 2023

But, this could be a massive problem for the streamers, Schulz wrote.

“My suspicion is that the streamers are refusing to share the viewership #’s NOT because they’re being cheap BUT because no one is watching AND revealing extremely low viewership would kill the stock price,” Schulz said.

2) My suspicion is that the streamers are refusing to share the viewership #’s NOT because they’re being cheap BUT because no one is watching AND revealing extremely low viewership would kill the stock price. So… — Andrew Schulz 👑HEZI (@andrewschulz) July 21, 2023

In essence, Schulz — whose career includes a stand-up special on the streaming service Netflix and a role in the Amazon series “Sneaky Pete” — is claiming that the viewership numbers are not what the streaming services claim they are. There is a belief that subscription numbers equal viewership numbers, which is simply not true.

If they revealed just how low their viewership numbers are, then shareholders and investors would immediately pull out, leaving the companies with no choice but to cut down on spending.

That would mean fewer shows and in turn “WAY LESS ACTING GIGS AND WRITING GIGS.”

4) WAY LESS SHOWS will be green lit and the budgets for those shows will be severely reduced. Which means… WAY LESS ACTING GIGS AND WRITING GIGS. So essentially… — Andrew Schulz 👑HEZI (@andrewschulz) July 21, 2023

The strike will essentially force the streamers to hire less actors and directors,” Schulz concluded, “So they’re striking themselves out of work.”

5) If the actors and directors strike is successful by making the streamers release their real viewership… The strike will essentially force the streamers to hire less actors and directors. So they’re striking themselves out of work. Just a hunch tho 🤷‍♂️ — Andrew Schulz 👑HEZI (@andrewschulz) July 21, 2023

Schulz does say that it is just a hunch and that he has no hard proof of this, but nevertheless, he may be on to something here.

In the video below, he discusses the strike with his co-host on the “Brilliant Idiots” podcast, the New York City radio personality known as Charlamagne Tha God.







Streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+ have been churning out woke leftist content for years now, and as a result, viewers have been turning away from their shows out of disgust with the progressive propaganda.

This would mean that far fewer people are actually watching the “hit” shows than subscription numbers would indicate, and the results would be exactly as Schulz described.

So Hollywood’s actors and writers need to be very careful with how they go about this, otherwise, they could find themselves in an even worse position.

