Share
Commentary
Graham Linehan takes a placard reading "There's no such thing as a transgender child" from a supporter outside Westminster Magistrates Court on Sept. 4, 2025, in London, England.
Commentary
Graham Linehan takes a placard reading "There's no such thing as a transgender child" from a supporter outside Westminster Magistrates Court on Sept. 4, 2025, in London, England. (Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)

Comedy Writer Arrested Over His X Posts Doubles Down as He Arrives to Courthouse

 By Michael Schwarz  September 4, 2025 at 10:15am
Share

The combination of courage and humor can defeat tyrants.

Alas, advocates of truth and freedom will need those qualities in the modern United Kingdom, where tyranny reigns.

Thursday in London, Irish comedy writer Graham Linehan, on trial for alleged harassment of a transgender activist, appeared at the courthouse wearing sandwich board-style protest signs.

“There’s no such thing as a ‘Transgender Child,’” one side of the board read.

The simple message on the other side also rang true: “Keep Men Out of Women’s Sports.”

A short clip posted to the social media platform X showed Linehan wearing the signs outside the courthouse.

According to the BBC, Linehan stands accused of “harassment and criminal damage against a transgender woman.”

Do you support Graham Linehan?

The supposed victim, identified as 18-year-old Sophia Brooks, has alleged harassment on social media in October, as well as damage to his phone.

Throughout its story, of course, the BBC referred to the alleged victim as “Ms. Brooks” or “her.” The U.K.’s Independent did likewise. But people of sound mind refuse to use those female-identifying contractions or pronouns.

In February, Linehan shared a lengthy X post accusing Brooks, a “trans identifying male known as ‘Tarquin,’” of serious crimes.

Related:
Famed Comedy Writer Arrested in London Airport Over 3 Old X Posts

Meanwhile, Linehan has no reason to trust the modern UK’s “justice” system.

Tuesday on Substack, for instance, the comedy writer described his recent arrest at London’s Heathrow Airport, where five armed officers took him into custody, threw him into a jail cell, and interrogated him over anti-transgender social media posts.

In other words, free speech does not exist in the modern U.K.

Moreover, as Vice President J.D. Vance told European tyrants to their faces in February, freedom has effectively vanished from Europe.

According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, President Donald Trump’s State Department called Linehan’s arrest a “departure from democracy.”

Trump, of course, has often used his legendary humor to disarm the deep-state tyrants who targeted him for persecution.

In sum, until the people of the U.K. can restore their freedom, at least Linehan will have laughter going for him.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Watch: RFK Jr. Turns the Tables on Fear-Mongering Dem Senator Ron Wyden During Hearing
Comedy Writer Arrested Over His X Posts Doubles Down as He Arrives to Courthouse
Backlash Erupts After Tim Kaine Calls the Foundational Principle of the United States 'Extremely Troubling'
The Next Horseman of the Apocalypse: Chelsea Clinton Moving to Take Jerry Nadler's Seat?
Ex-Chicago Police Superintendent Thinks He Knows Real Reason Dem Officials Are Against Trump's Crime Crackdown
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation