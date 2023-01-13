Comer: Biden Family 'Compromised,' Must Learn if China Had Access to Classified Docs

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer of Kentucky identified Thursday the potential national security risks caused by President Joe Biden storing classified documents from his vice presidency in his garage at his Wilmington, Delaware, home.

This revelation came on top of another earlier this week that Biden kept classified documents at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., a think tank where he kept an office after leaving the vice presidency in 2017.

“The story doesn’t add up,” Comer told Fox News host Neil Cavuto. “He said that his lawyers discovered these documents on Nov. 2 when they were moving boxes out of his [Penn Biden Center] office. Does anyone really believe that lawyers are involved in the moving business?”

“At the very least, we want to know who had access to both the Biden personal residence and the Biden Center,” he added. “Considering that communist China was the biggest donor to the Biden Center for Diplomacy, I think we should be very concerned about who all had access to that building.”

Kentucky Congressman @RepJamesComer to Neil: “We need to know who all has had access to the President… this was discovered on November 2nd, why are we just now finding out about it?” pic.twitter.com/7sVQwX68SU — Neil Cavuto (@TeamCavuto) January 12, 2023



The New York Post reported that the University of Pennsylvania received more than $30 million from Chinese donors shortly after the establishment of the Biden Center was announced in 2017.

“The University of Pennsylvania raked in a total of $54.6 million from 2014 through June 2019 in donations from China, including $23.1 million in anonymous gifts starting in 2016, according to public records,” the Post added.

Further, most of the anonymous donations came after the university officially announced the formation of the Biden Center.

Penn denied any link between the Chinese-donated funds and those used to support the Biden Center.

“The Penn Biden Center has never solicited or received any gifts from any Chinese or other foreign entity,” a representative for the university said.

“In fact, the University has never solicited any gifts for the Center. Since its inception in 2017 there have been three unsolicited gifts (from two donors) which combined total $1,100. Both donors are Americans. One hundred percent of the budget for the Penn Biden Center comes from university funds,” the representative added.

The New York Post reported that Biden received nearly $1 million in salary payments from Penn from 2017 to 2019 while he served as an honorary professor at the school but taught no classes. Philadelphia magazine noted that the average salary of Penn professors at the time was $214,000, so Biden earned over twice as much.

Earlier on Thursday, Comer told Fox host Harris Faulkner that everything Biden “accused President [Donald] Trump of with respect to storage and handling and possession of classified documents, we now know that President Biden did the same thing, only worse because they’re in multiple locations.”

“They’re not being transparent,” he said. “They’re not being truthful, and that’s why we’re investigating the Biden family. We believe that they’re compromised because of the millions of dollars that they’ve received from our adversaries around the world.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“There are too many connections to China, too many connections to anonymous donations,” Comer said.

Text messages reportedly retrieved from Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop indicate that Joe Biden personally benefited financially from his son’s business dealings, including while the elder Biden was serving as vice president.

“I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years,” Hunter Biden wrote to his daughter Naomi in January 2019, the New York Post reported in April of last year.

“It’s really hard. But don’t worry, unlike pop, I won’t make you give me half your salary,” Hunter Biden wrote. “Pop” is now-President Joe Biden.

The Post’s Miranda Devine, author of the book “Laptop from Hell,” told Fox at the time that the text messages and emails make it look “as if [Joe] Biden is benefiting financially from this influence-peddling scheme that went global when Joe Biden became vice president.”

The Washington Post reported in March, “Over the course of 14 months, the Chinese energy conglomerate [CEFC] and its executives paid $4.8 million to entities controlled by Hunter Biden and his uncle, according to government records, court documents and newly disclosed bank statements, as well as emails contained on a copy of a laptop hard drive that purportedly once belonged to Hunter Biden.”

CEFC first connected with Hunter Biden in December 2015, while Joe Biden was vice president, though the payments came after the elder Biden left office.

Additionally, Hunter Biden took in $1 million per year for serving on the board of the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, while his father was vice president and overseeing U.S. policy toward the country.

Devine wrote in her book “Laptop from Hell” that Joe Biden, referred to as “the big guy” in emails, was “the final decision-maker” in business deals. “Nothing important was done without his agreement.”

A version of this article originally appeared on Patriot Project.

