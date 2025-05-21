Comer Has Tracked Down Autopen Users and Is Making His Move to Get Justice

Kentucky Republican Rep. and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer plans to bring in the masterminds behind former President Joe Biden’s autopen usage, one way or another.

On Friday, Fox News released their interview with Comer where he stated during the final months of the Biden presidency, not only presidential pardons, but executive orders were being signed via autopen.

Comer is confident he knows who these staffers are that were signing documents on behalf of the president, and plans to subpoena the ones that won’t come in willingly.

“We’re going to bring everyone that we believe was involved in any role in the use of the autopen, we’re going to invite them to come in for a transcribed interview. If they won’t, then they will receive a subpoena and they will have a full-blown deposition,” Comer said of his next move.

“We want to find out who was actually making the decisions in the White House during the last nine months of the Biden administration when he was clearly in mental decline,” he added, stressing the ramifications of this investigation.

New audio from Biden’s October 2023 interview with special counsel Robert Hur was released Friday by Axios, and it showed the extent of the president’s poor cognitive abilities.

For example, Biden struggled to recall rather important things like when President Donald Trump first took office and when he his vice presidency had ended.

Comer wants to know who was pulling the strings from that point on given the audio irrefutably places Biden’s lack of function back — although some of us would put it even further back — to that date.

The autopen controversy started in March, when President Donald Trump wrote via Truth Social that his predecessor used this device to sign many pardons before leaving office.

“The ‘Pardons’ that Sleepy Joe Biden gave to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen,” Trump wrote.

The president added: “In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them! The necessary Pardoning Documents were not explained to, or approved by, Biden.”

An autopen is a device that automatically replicates a signature. Trump and Comer are saying Biden had other people using a machine to do his job when the president was not present.

Essentially, Comer’s investigation is going to bring in the people actually running the government when Democrats were trying their best to convince Americans it was Biden.

What’s just as important is who these allegedly autopenned pardons were issued for.

Among the most prominent names are Biden’s son Hunter Biden, allowing him to escape a slew of crimes and investigations, and former COVID-19 czar Anthony Fauci.

The Shapell Manuscript Foundation dates the autopen’s use back to former President Thomas Jefferson as it was patented in 1803.

Although Shapell states its use has never been challenged in court, it is obvious why so many Americans would disagree with its use.

The president is not the one signing the documents he should sign. It is done by a machine being operated by someone who definitely was not voted to be POTUS.

In the case of Biden, the machine was apparently operated in his absence, effectively granting presidential powers to whomever this faceless entity is/was.

Whoever Comer brings in; their lives are about to get very difficult.

