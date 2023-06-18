Comer Turns Up the Heat on Biden, Shares Next Steps in 'Biden Family Influence-Peddling' Probe

The agencies that make up the Deep State of the federal government have “turned a blind eye to Joe Biden,” Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said.

However, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee Chairman said his committee has more digging to do as it seeks the truth behind the Biden family’s financial dealings.

“Our job in the House Oversight Committee is to follow the money, and we have more bank records coming in,” he told Fox News during an appearance on “Life, Liberty & Levin.”

“We’re going to start bringing in key figures in the Biden family influence-peddling schemes for depositions, and I think we’re on the right track, even though we’re having to fight the FBI, fight the DOJ, fight the Democrats in Congress and fight the mainstream media,” he said.

Comer’s investigation has kicked loose a 2020 FD-1023 form that indicated an FBI informant was told of a bribery scheme that included President Joe Biden, during the time he was vice president, and Hunter Biden.

Comer said the Justice Department did not investigate the allegations in the form.

“Even though they will tell you and you heard in the testimony when Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley grilled the deputy FBI director as to why they wouldn’t release the Form 1023, they said, ‘Well, we don’t want to endanger the life of our paid informant who’s one of our most trusted, highest paid, most credible FBI informants,'” Comer said.

“So if this is the case and the FBI informant’s that credible and the FBI informant tells the FBI that the vice president of the United States took a bribe from a foreign national in exchange for foreign policy and foreign aid, then why did the FBI not investigate it?” he said.

Comer said his investigation has found wire transfers that originated in Romania and China flowing to multiple Biden family members via shell companies but noted that federal agencies have taken a hands-off approach to the evidence.

He noted that the Internal Revenue Service would only look at potential tax evasion-related claims against Hunter Biden.

“They didn’t want to investigate the shell companies. They didn’t want to investigate the money laundering. And then we know the Department of Justice hasn’t done anything, so there’s a pattern here where the federal government, the deep state bureaucracies, have turned a blind eye to Joe Biden,” he said.

Andy Biggs & MTG provide an update on the Biden family investigation. Biggs says the oligarch with the recordings of Biden has “additional communications besides these tapes”. MTG says impeachment is coming and calls Hunter Biden a crackhead 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1R3yI2u5SZ — TheStormHasArrived (@TheStormRedux) June 18, 2023

During a Sunday interview on “Sunday Morning Futures,” Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia repeated her call for Biden to be impeached, according to Real Clear Politics.

“I think impeachment is fully in order. I don’t know why our conference hasn’t moved there yet, because the American people are,” she said.

“And, as far as evidence, we have evidence. We have bank records, tons of them, that show the Biden family, Hunter, all kinds of family members, even grandchildren being paid millions and millions of dollars from all these foreign countries that we know they have no business to prove that they’re producing a product or a service to be making all this money,” she said.

“Joe Biden absolutely should be impeached, but I’ve got to tell you, Maria, so should Christopher Wray. This is a man that knows exactly what he’s doing, and he’s using the power of the FBI director’s position to protect and hide the crimes from the American people,” Greene also said, according to Mediaite.

During the show, Republican Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona said impeachment cannot wait forever, according to Real Clear Politics.

“And I don’t know how we can wait for another 18, 19 months, with Joe Biden in there, when we know he’s corrupt and we don’t know how compromised he is with places like China. We don’t know if we’re in Ukraine because he had some debts and obligations that he had to repay. All of these things come to bear on whether you impeach somebody,” he said.

“And I think Joe Biden has impaired our safety and our security and our prosperity, as opposed to the United States,” Biggs added.

