Comer Vindicated, Raskin Refuted: DOJ Letter Confirms Investigation Into Biden Bribery Is Ongoing

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer was vindicated Tuesday based on a Justice Department letter confirming the investigation into bribery allegations regarding President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden is ongoing.

Comer shared a tweet from CBS News investigative journalist Catherine Herridge, which included a picture of a letter dated July 10 from U.S. Attorney David Weiss to GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. Weiss is overseeing the investigation into Hunter’s overseas business dealings.

“[Y]our questions about allegations contained in FBI FD 1023 (Ukraine bribery claims Hunter, Joe Biden) relate to an ongoing investigation,” the letter states.

Comer tweeted response: “Just as I said, Jamie Raskin 𝐋𝐈𝐄𝐃 about the FBI briefing he & I had. The FBI told us the FD 1023 was part of an ongoing investigation.”

Just as I said, Jamie Raskin 𝐋𝐈𝐄𝐃 about the FBI briefing he & I had. The FBI told us the FD 1023 was part of an ongoing investigation. The media should take what Raskin says about the Biden investigation with a grain of salt. Thanks to @CBS_Herridge for fact checking. https://t.co/KXiJhGZv2O — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) July 11, 2023

Rep. Raskin of Maryland is a Democrat and the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee.

Early last month, the FBI showed the form FD 1023 in question to Comer and other members of the Oversight Committee. The document details allegations from a whistleblower made in 2020 that Joe and Hunter Biden each received $5 million from the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, while Joe was vice president.

However, Raskin said following the briefing that then-Attorney General Bill Barr’s DOJ looked into the matter and “determined there was no grounds to escalate from an initial assessment to a preliminary investigation” and “called an end” to any probe because there was no suspicion of “criminal activity.”

Barr refuted Raskin’s claim telling The Federalist last month, “It’s not true.”

“It wasn’t closed down. On the contrary, it was sent to Delaware for further investigation,” Barr added, referring to U.S. Attorney David Weiss’ investigation Hunter’s business dealings.

Raskin doubled down later that day in a news release saying, “I stand 100% by my statements.”

“[I]n August 2020, [the FBI] assessment was closed after a determination was made that there were no more investigative steps to be taken and the evidence collected did not meet FBI’s standard for opening a preliminary or full-scale investigation — namely that the assessment had not developed an articulable factual basis to reasonably indicate a crime may have occurred,” Raskin said.

When asked last month about the allegation that he received a $5 million bribe, Biden quipped, “Where’s the money?”

He then added, “I’m joking. It’s a bunch of malarkey.”

A reporter asks Joe Biden about allegations that he was involved in a criminal bribery scheme: “I’m supposed to walk off the stage now…Where’s the money? I’m joking. It’s a bunch of malarkey.” pic.twitter.com/3nsquVd5ka — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 8, 2023

Biden was the Obama administration’s point person on Ukraine policy while he was vice president and Hunter was serving on the Burisma board of directors making a reported $1 million per year.

In January 2018, Joe Biden bragged at a Council on Foreign Relations meeting about an official visit he took to Ukraine in March 2016 during which he demanded then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko fire prosecutor Viktor Shokin or lose $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees.

Shokin was investigating potential Burisma corruption at the time.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

FLASHBACK: Two years ago, Joe Biden bragged about holding up $1 BILLION in U.S. loans unless Ukraine fired the prosecutor investigating Burisma, the corrupt company paying Hunter $80k+ per month. Why don’t Democrats want to investigate that??pic.twitter.com/bDhaKjFNZN — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 24, 2020

Biden recalled telling Poroshenko, “I said, ‘You’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in,’ I think it was, ‘about six hours.’ I looked at them and said, ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.’”

“Well, son of a b****, he got fired,” Biden recounted.

