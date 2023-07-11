Share
News
House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer, left, speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol Building on June 20 in Washington, D.C. Rep. Jamie Raskin, right, speaks during a hearing before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability at Rayburn House Office Building on April 19 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer, left, speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol Building on June 20 in Washington, D.C. Rep. Jamie Raskin, right, speaks during a hearing before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability at Rayburn House Office Building on April 19 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images; Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Comer Vindicated, Raskin Refuted: DOJ Letter Confirms Investigation Into Biden Bribery Is Ongoing

 By Randy DeSoto  July 11, 2023 at 4:32pm
Share

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer was vindicated Tuesday based on a Justice Department letter confirming the investigation into bribery allegations regarding President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden is ongoing.

Comer shared a tweet from CBS News investigative journalist Catherine Herridge, which included a picture of a letter dated July 10 from U.S. Attorney David Weiss to GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. Weiss is overseeing the investigation into Hunter’s overseas business dealings.

“[Y]our questions about allegations contained in FBI FD 1023 (Ukraine bribery claims Hunter, Joe Biden) relate to an ongoing investigation,” the letter states.

Comer tweeted response: “Just as I said, Jamie Raskin 𝐋𝐈𝐄𝐃 about the FBI briefing he & I had. The FBI told us the FD 1023 was part of an ongoing investigation.”

Trending:
Joe Biden Appears Lost Among the Honor Guard, King Charles Coaxes Him Away After Multiple Attempts

Rep. Raskin of Maryland is a Democrat and the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee.

Early last month, the FBI showed the form FD 1023 in question to Comer and other members of the Oversight Committee. The document details allegations from a whistleblower made in 2020 that Joe and Hunter Biden each received $5 million from the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, while Joe was vice president.

However, Raskin said following the briefing that then-Attorney General Bill Barr’s DOJ looked into the matter and “determined there was no grounds to escalate from an initial assessment to a preliminary investigation” and “called an end” to any probe because there was no suspicion of “criminal activity.”

Do think the Bidens engaged in wrongdoing regarding overseas business dealings?

Barr refuted Raskin’s claim telling The Federalist last month, “It’s not true.”

“It wasn’t closed down. On the contrary, it was sent to Delaware for further investigation,” Barr added, referring to U.S. Attorney David Weiss’ investigation Hunter’s business dealings.

Raskin doubled down later that day in a news release saying, “I stand 100% by my statements.”

“[I]n August 2020, [the FBI] assessment was closed after a determination was made that there were no more investigative steps to be taken and the evidence collected did not meet FBI’s standard for opening a preliminary or full-scale investigation — namely that the assessment had not developed an articulable factual basis to reasonably indicate a crime may have occurred,” Raskin said.

When asked last month about the allegation that he received a $5 million bribe, Biden quipped, “Where’s the money?”

Related:
Trump Issues Blistering Statement on Biden's 'Embarrassing Admission' About US Weapons Stockpiles

He then added, “I’m joking. It’s a bunch of malarkey.”

Biden was the Obama administration’s point person on Ukraine policy while he was vice president and Hunter was serving on the Burisma board of directors making a reported $1 million per year.

In January 2018, Joe Biden bragged at a Council on Foreign Relations meeting about an official visit he took to Ukraine in March 2016 during which he demanded then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko fire prosecutor Viktor Shokin or lose $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees.

Shokin was investigating potential Burisma corruption at the time.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Biden recalled telling Poroshenko, “I said, ‘You’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in,’ I think it was, ‘about six hours.’ I looked at them and said, ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.’”

“Well, son of a b****, he got fired,” Biden recounted.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Georgia Dem Switches Parties - Absolutely Savages Radical, Lawless Democratic Party
Comer Vindicated, Raskin Refuted: DOJ Letter Confirms Investigation Into Biden Bribery Is Ongoing
Judge in Trump Documents Case Rejects Special Counsel's Plea
'You Must See This Movie' – 'Sound of Freedom' Celeb Supporter's List Expands to Jewel and UFC's Dana White
Tucker Carlson to Host First GOP Presidential Forum of 2024 Race - 5 Candidates Attending
See more...

Conversation