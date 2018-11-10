SECTIONS
US News
Print

Comey Allegedly Discussed Sensitive FBI Business on Personal Email

Former FBI Director James Comey reacts during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.Alex Brandon / AP PhotoFormer FBI Director James Comey reacts during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 8, 2017. (Alex Brandon / AP Photo)

By Jack Davis
at 11:40am
Print

Even as he investigated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for her use of a private email account for sensitive government emails, former FBI Director James Comey was doing the same thing, according to a watchdog group.

The Cause of Action Institute filed a Freedom of Information Act request for Comey’s Gmail correspondence that involved FBI business.

Cause of Action revealed Friday that the FBI had released 156 pages and withheld seven emails under the exemption granted for law enforcement purposes.

On its website, the group called that “particularly troubling” because Comey had told the Justice Department’s Inspector General that he never used his personal email for sensitive government work.

TRENDING: Arizona GOP Claims Democrat Election Official Destroyed Evidence of Ballot Counting ‘Irregularities’

“The records also show that Director Comey used his Gmail to discuss the FBI’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s email server. In other words, Comey was using a non-governmental email account while he was investigating Secretary Clinton for the same unlawful behavior,the group wrote in its website.

That was not all. Comey and his chief of staff emailed each other on government business enough to generate 1,200 pages of messages, the New York Post reported.

Some emails were withheld because disclosure would either invade personal privacy or reveal privileged FBI information, the FBI said.

Is James Comey a disgrace to his former office?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Some defended Comey’s actions.

Others were highly critical of Comey.

“Using private email to conduct official government business endangers transparency and accountability, and that is why we sued the Department of Justice,” said John Vecchione of Cause for Action.

RELATED: Comey Jumps Into Kavanaugh Controversy: FBI Shouldn’t Have ‘Shot Clock’ on Investigation

“We’re deeply concerned that the FBI withheld numerous emails citing FOIA’s law enforcement exemption. This runs counter to Comey’s statements that his use of email was incidental and never involved any sensitive matters.”

On Oct. 7, 2015, Comey asked an aide to send to his private account him testimony he was to deliver to the Senate.

“He (the aide) will need to send to personal email I suppose,” Comey wrote. “Embarrassing for us.”

Lisa Rosenberg, executive director of Open the Government, said Comey’s actions show a double standard in action.

“It’s just so transparently hypocritical to have one standard for a person you are investigating and an entirely different standard for yourself when you are the one who’s enforcing the law,” Rosenberg said.

Comey did not respond to media requests for comment.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Steven Mosher

President Donald Trump

Trump Just Guaranteed Pelosi the Speakership – Here’s Why It’s a Brilliant Move

Jack Davis

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman elected to Congress, took a harsh tone in her victory speech at La Boom nightclub in Queens on Tuesday.Rick Loomis / Getty Images

Ocasio-Cortez Launches into Wildly Divisive Victory Speech – ‘Disturbing Human Rights Violations Being Committed by ICE’

Chuck Ross

Roger StoneMark Wilson / Getty Images

Filmmaker Backed Up Roger Stone’s Claims in Mueller Grand Jury Testimony

Chris Agee

The ViewThe View / Twitter screen shot

Watch: ‘The View’ Host Claims White House Intern Who Grabbed Mic from Acosta Guilty of a Crime

Savannah Pointer

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin

Manchin Flips on Trump After Election, Calls Pence a ‘Junkyard Dog’

Chris Agee

Anchor Jackie Ibanez announced she's leaving Fox News.

Fox News Anchor Quits To Spend More Time with Family

Jack Davis

Senator Claire McCaskill concedes defeat in her bid to keep her U.S. Senate seat during an election-night rally.Scott Olson / Getty Images

Democratic Senator Who Suffered Midterm Upset Points Blame at Fox News

Jason Hopkins

Kysten Sinema, left, Martha McSally, right.Rich Fury / Getty Images for Human Rights Campaign (HRC)

Republicans File Lawsuit over Mail-In Ballots in Close Arizona Senate Race

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.