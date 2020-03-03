Comey Utterly Humiliated After Publicly Endorsing Biden Only for Biden Camp to Publicly Reject Him

After all of the damage he has caused to the American political system, former FBI Director James Comey still believes that people respect him.

So, on Super Tuesday he must have thought that the world was waiting with bated breath to find out who he would endorse.

Comey is a lifelong Republican, but there was no doubt he would support a Democrat to take on his old nemesis, President Donald Trump.

“Voted in first Dem primary to support party dedicated to restoring values in WH. I agree with @amyklobuchar,” he said in a tweet.

“We need candidate who cares about all Americans and will restore decency, dignity to the office. There is a reason Trump fears @joebiden and roots for Bernie. #Biden2020,” he said.

The self-righteous former FBI director must have expected celebration from the campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden after getting his endorsement.

So it must have been a surprise to him when his support was outright rejected by Biden rapid response director Andrew Bates.

“Yes, customer service? I just received a package that I very much did not order. How can I return it, free of charge?” Bates said on Twitter.

Bates did later walk back the comment.

“I forgot the #1 rule of politics, which is that if you talk about anyone or anything related to 2016, common sense goes out the window,” Bates said.

“It was meant to be a lighthearted joke – not a rejection. We appreciate the vote of anyone repelled by Donald Trump,” he said.

But the damage and mockery of Comey was still done.

Comey is a man without a country, so to speak. Neither the Republicans nor Democrats want him and his arrogance.

Go ahead, Jim, take another selfie in the woods and tell us another story about how you, and only you, can save democracy.

