SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Comey Utterly Humiliated After Publicly Endorsing Biden Only for Biden Camp to Publicly Reject Him

Former FBI Director James Comey talks onstage at George Washington University April 30, 3018, in Washington, D.C.Alex Wong / Getty ImagesFormer FBI Director James Comey talks onstage at George Washington University April 30, 3018, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

By Carmine Sabia
Published March 3, 2020 at 2:56pm
Print

After all of the damage he has caused to the American political system, former FBI Director James Comey still believes that people respect him.

So, on Super Tuesday he must have thought that the world was waiting with bated breath to find out who he would endorse.

Comey is a lifelong Republican, but there was no doubt he would support a Democrat to take on his old nemesis, President Donald Trump.

“Voted in first Dem primary to support party dedicated to restoring values in WH. I agree with @amyklobuchar,” he said in a tweet.

“We need candidate who cares about all Americans and will restore decency, dignity to the office. There is a reason Trump fears @joebiden and roots for Bernie. #Biden2020,” he said.

TRENDING: Country Singer Lindsey Renee Lagestee Dead at Age 25

The self-righteous former FBI director must have expected celebration from the campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden after getting his endorsement.

So it must have been a surprise to him when his support was outright rejected by Biden rapid response director Andrew Bates.

“Yes, customer service? I just received a package that I very much did not order. How can I return it, free of charge?” Bates said on Twitter.

Bates did later walk back the comment.

“I forgot the #1 rule of politics, which is that if you talk about anyone or anything related to 2016, common sense goes out the window,” Bates said.

“It was meant to be a lighthearted joke – not a rejection. We appreciate the vote of anyone repelled by Donald Trump,” he said.

RELATED: DIA Employee Faces 10 Years in Prison for Leaking, FBI Leakers Got Off Scot-Free

But the damage and mockery of Comey was still done.

Would you vote for a candidate supported by James Comey?

Comey is a man without a country, so to speak. Neither the Republicans nor Democrats want him and his arrogance.

Go ahead, Jim, take another selfie in the woods and tell us another story about how you, and only you, can save democracy.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Carmine Sabia
Carmine Sabia is a political pundit, editor and writer and has been featured on various television and radio programs. He is a former professional wrestling promoter and real estate investor.
Carmine Sabia is a political pundit, editor and writer and has been featured on various television and radio programs. He is a former professional wrestling promoter and real estate investor.







Comey Utterly Humiliated After Publicly Endorsing Biden Only for Biden Camp to Publicly Reject Him
As Libs Smear Pence on Coronavirus, Trump Critic Dr. Drew Steps In & Corrects the Record
Leftists Furious After Seeing Pence’s All-Male Task Force, Lose All Hope When They Start To Pray
Disgusting Video of Girl Fist-Pumping in Celebration of Her Abortion Goes Viral
Federal Judge Puts Transgender's Feelings Before Man's 1st Amendment Rights
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×