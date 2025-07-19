Comey's Daughter Throws 'Tyrant' Tantrum After Being Fired from US Attorney's Office

Maurene Comey, the daughter of Former FBI Director James Comey, went on a tirade against President Donald Trump after she was fired from the U.S. Attorney’s office last week, accusing him of acting like a “tyrant” in an email obtained by CNN.

Comey told former colleagues that her termination should “fuel the fire” of their work as they carry on without her and took parting shots at the commander-in-chief.

“If a career prosecutor can be fired without reason, fear may seep into the decisions of those who remain,” she wrote in the message. “Do not let that happen.”

“Fear is the tool of a tyrant, wielded to suppress independent thought,” Comey continued. “Instead of fear, let this moment fuel the fire that already burns at the heart of this place. A fire of righteous indignation at abuses of power. Of commitment to seek justice for victims. Of dedication to truth above all else.”

Comey worked the Diddy case, which has been judged as a loss by the public — and the media — after he was found guilty on lower-level charges.

She also worked on the Jeffrey Epstein case. She does not exactly have a record of success thus far, with him dying in custody and no tangible answers being revealed.

“Do the right thing, the right way, for the right reasons without fear of retribution and without favor to the powerful,” she told colleagues.

The Hill reported that “Comey’s father has had a contentious relationship with President Trump; he was fired during Trump’s first White House term after helping kick-start the investigation into alleged ties between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia,” adding that “Maurene Comey’s firing was largely seen as connected to her father.”

Why couldn’t she have been fired for simple incompetence?

If Trump truly wanted to be vindictive, he had years to terminate her, yet he didn’t.

He had almost his entire first term — and the beginning of his second term — to do so.

Perhaps Maurene Comey was the victim of cost cutting. The government is bloated and needs to be reduced.

In the private sector, when cost becomes an issue — for blue-collar and white-collar workers alike — those employees don’t have the option of a publicized tantrum, and aren’t able to use their sense of entitlement to air grievances.

Why do we think the government should be any different? These positions are not for life.

She serves at the pleasure of the president and his appointees at the Department of Justice. She knew the rules. She was understandably let go.

From the looks of her email, she may end up writing a book and cashing in on a new career as a news commentator, labeling Trump a fascist on far-left shows and podcasts.

Comey may have far greater concerns in the near future, however, as her father is now officially under criminal investigation by Trump.

That means the soap opera of the Comey family is far from over. In fact, it’s only just beginning.

