‘We Are Coming for You with Knives’: Man Threatens To ‘Cut’ Trump in Arabic, Hit with Federal Charges

A Florida man who was already facing charges for trying to slash a Walmart employee is charged with threatening President Donald Trump after the FBI translated remarks he made in Arabic at the time of his arrest.

The initial incident took place on July 8 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Mohammed Omar Haji Mohammed had been involved in an altercation with a Walmart employee at the store’s customer service desk when police responded, The Associated Press reported.

Police were taking Mohammed into custody for allegedly trying to slash the worker with scissors.

During the arrest, Mohammed yelled at the police, speaking Arabic. In the end, police needed to use a stun gun to subdue him.

The incident might have ended there, but for an anonymous tipster who had alerted police that Mohammed, who had recently lost his job, was acting in an unusual manner and had made disturbing Facebook posts that he might do something newsworthy.

One Facebook post read: “Whoever knows why I came to America wait for the urgent news on television screens and victory is from Allah.”

The tip about Mohammed came in two days before the Walmart incident. Armed with that information, the FBI reviewed and translated the bodycam footage from the Fort Lauderdale officers who arrested Mohammed. The Secret Service also reviewed the footage.

“We are coming for you Trump. We are coming for you with knives. God will send angels to destroy you,” one threat said.

“I need Trump cut. I want to cut, two portions,” the camera showed Mohammed saying as he was arrested.

Officials found nothing indicating Mohammed had formed any serious plot to injure the president.

Once the review of the body camera footage was complete, charges of threatening Trump were added to those of aggravated assault, battery against a police officer and disorderly conduct stemming from the Walmart incident.

The charge of threatening Trump could land Mohammed in jail for up to five years or lead to his deportation.

Mohammed faces a court hearing on the charge this week.

