White House border czar Tom Homan speaks to reporters outside the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 5.
White House border czar Tom Homan speaks to reporters outside the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 5. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

'It's Coming': Tom Homan Gives Chilling Answer When Asked if 'a 9/11 or Worse' Is Imminent

 By Jack Davis  June 3, 2025 at 10:45am
Trump administration border czar Tom Homan said he has little doubt that Biden administration policies have created the potential for a major terrorist attack on American soil.

Homan appeared Monday on “Hannity” as host Sean Hannity discussed the terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, in which an Egyptian citizen who was in America illegally was accused of using fire as a weapon to injure peaceful Jewish marchers at a walk to remember the Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Homan noted to the Fox News host that the terrorism potential of more than two million illegal immigrants who fled rather than enter the Biden administration’s support system for illegal immigrants scares him.

In a video posted to YouTube, Homan said Biden’s border policies “created the biggest national security vulnerability this country’s ever seen.”

He noted that officials have no idea who entered or where those people have gone. Even those escorted into the interior of the U.S. under former President Joe Biden, were “unvetted,” he said, adding that the administration was “handing out work visas like they’re candy.”



“We are going to be dealing with this for the next 10 years because of the chaos they created in four years,” Homan said, adding, “We’re trying to fix the damage done by Biden.”

Hannity noted that illegal immigrants freely roaming the U.S. are “plotting, planning and scheming. This is a terror attack.”

“Do you not agree that if we don’t find these people soon that we are at risk of a 9/11 or worse?” he asked Homan.

“It’s coming,” Homan replied.

“I mean, why did two million illegal aliens pay more to get away? They could have paid half what they paid, crossed the border, turned themselves in to a border patrol agen, get released that day, get a free airline ticket to the city of their choice, get a free hotel room, three meals a day, free medical care, and work authorization,” he said.

“Two million people paid more to get away,” he said. “They didn’t want to be vetted. They didn’t want to be fingerprinted. Why?”

Homan said the national security implications of the threat should have been understood before now.

“This scares the hell out of me. I’ve been doing this for 40 years. It should have scared the hell out of every American what the Biden administration did,” he said.

“Those two million known got-aways scares the hell out of me. I’m convinced something is coming unless we can find them.”

Conversation