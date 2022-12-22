Commander of SEAL Team 1 Found Dead at Home

The newly-installed commander of SEAL Team 1 died suddenly this week.

Cmdr. Robert Ramirez III was found dead in his San Diego-area home Monday, the Navy Times reported.

“Naval Special Warfare Command officials said in a statement Wednesday that foul play is not suspected to have played a role in the decorated officer’s death,” according to the report.

No cause of death was given. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating, the Times reported.

Ramirez had just taken command of SEAL Team 1 last month.

In a statement, Capt. David Abernathy, commanding officer of Naval Special Warfare Group 1, said, “Bobby was an outstanding leader, devoted husband and father, and a good friend to us all,” the Times reported.

“This is a devastating loss to our community and all who knew him. We will remain in support of Bobby’s family, friends and teammates during this extremely difficult time.”

Ramirez grew up in Virginia and enlisted in the Navy in January 1996, according to the military-themed Coffee or Die Magazine. He graduated from the grueling SEAL training course in April 1997 and was commissioned in 2004.

“Beloved by his fellow SEALs for both his courage and long roots in the enlisted ranks, Ramirez fought in Iraq four times and deployed twice to Afghanistan,” Coffee or Die wrote.

He was described as highly decorated, with awards and decorations including five Bronze Star Medals, two with the Combat “V” device denoting valor and acts of heroism.

Ramirez also had three Combat Action ribbons and medals for the Iraq and Afghanistan campaigns, among many others.

A family friend, Jennifer James, said in a Facebook post, “I am devastated. Anne Ramirez and Robert Ramirez III have been my friends since high school and have represented our country through multiple deployments and sacrifices to serve the mission of the USA.

“We lost an amazing human on Monday and Anne and Bobby’s story must be told.”







Obi Ugochukwu, a Navy medic, responded to James’ post, saying, ‘This is just a devastating loss. The pain of this loss cuts really deep.

“Many of us were at Bobby’s Change of Command Ceremony and it was such a joyous occasion. I can’t understand this and I am just praying for Anne, the children and the rest of the family.

“We lost a GREAT HERO and this will hurt for a very long time.”

