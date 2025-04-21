The U.S. Army confirmed the removal of the post commander of Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, where the photos of President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth were missing from the headquarters leadership wall.

Fox News reported Monday that Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez, who assumed command last July, was suspended.

However, the Army Reserve Command said in a statement, “This suspension is not related to any misconduct,” adding, “We have no further details to provide at this time while this matter is under review.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reposted from his personal account on social media platform X Sunday, writing, “Commander of Fort McCoy, whose base chain-of-command board was missing photos of Trump, Vance and Hegseth, has been SUSPENDED.”

Early last week, pictures went viral on social media alleging that the colonel was defying standard protocol by refusing to display the pictures of Trump, Vance, and Hegseth on the post’s Leadership Board.

One responded, “Just by not displaying Trump picture, Colonel Sheyla Baez-Ramirez is making a political statement which is against the law. She should be charged and removed from her position.”

DEI: Fort McCoy’s Colonel Sheyla Baez Ramirez refuses to display SecDef and POTUS photographs. When will she be relieved from command? h/t @noCinErik pic.twitter.com/TjnX8x5GAm — @amuse (@amuse) April 13, 2025

The Defense Department’s official rapid response account posted April 14 that “the Ft. McCoy Chain of Command wall controversy” had been rectified. “Also, an investigation has begun to figure out exactly what happened,” the Pentagon said.

Regarding the Ft. McCoy Chain of Command wall controversy…. WE FIXED IT! Also, an investigation has begun to figure out exactly what happened. pic.twitter.com/y0gcRtBQZq — DOD Rapid Response (@DODResponse) April 14, 2025

The Army’s Public Affairs Office told The Western Journal via email Wednesday, “The Fort McCoy leadership team and the Army Reserve were unaware of the vandalism on the Leadership Board. Once it was brought to their attention the leadership at Fort McCoy took immediate action to correct it.

“This was not an action of the installation leaders and appears to be a malicious act by individual(s) unknown at this time. The command has initiated an investigation to determine the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident,” the PAO added.

“We take matters such as this seriously and our primary concern is ensuring that all legal and appropriate actions are taken in accordance with our commitment to upholding the highest standards of conduct among our Soldiers and civilian personnel.”

The local NBC news affiliate WEAU-TV and ABC News affiliate WXOW-TV reported last July that Baez-Ramirez was the post’s first Hispanic female garrison commander.

The colonel, who grew up in Puerto Rico, told WEAU regarding her appointment, “I think that showing the public that we can have diversity in every, you know, part of our society is an important thing.”

