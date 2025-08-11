Comment in JD Vance Interview Confirms 'A Lot of' Russiagate Indictments Are on the Way

Vice President J.D. Vance confirmed in an interview over the weekend that “a lot of people” are about to be indicted over the Russian collusion hoax and conspiracy theory, better known as Russiagate.

Vance offered up the confirmation during a discussion with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo about the prospect of Russiagate indictments.

“I absolutely want to see indictments,” he initially said. “Look, of course, you’ve got to have the law follow the facts here. You don’t just indict people to indict people. You indict people because they broke the law.”

“But if you look at what [Director of National Intelligence] Tulsi [Gabbard] and [FBI Director] Kash Patel have revealed in the last couple of weeks, I don’t know how anybody can look at that and say that there wasn’t aggressive violations of the law,” he added.

Vance casually says that “you’re going to see a lot of people get indicted” for their role in the Russiagate hoax. Trump and his admin have been strategically seeding/normalizing this possibility for weeks. I’d bet the decision has already been made. pic.twitter.com/6QbpetYVvX — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) August 10, 2025

Later around the 1:04 mark, he issued the confirmation.

“I absolutely think they broke the law, and you’re gonna see a lot of people get indicted for that,” he said, referring to the perpetrators of the Russiagate hoax.

He continued by slamming the Obama- and Biden-era intelligence community officials responsible for perpetrating the hoax instead of doing their jobs and, as an example, catching terrorists.

Will anyone face punishment for Russiagate? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 71% (195 Votes) No: 29% (80 Votes)

“Here’s the thing that should really bother the American people: What do you want our intelligence community to be doing?” he said. “I want them to be catching bad guys. I want them to be making sure that terrorists aren’t gonna kill innocent American civilians.”

“I don’t want them laundering Hillary Clinton’s campaign talking points into the American media and giving them this air of legitimacy. It is sick, and it’s disgusting,” he added.

His remarks and confirmation came after Gabbard and Patel began releasing long-buried Russiangate documents from the Obama and Biden administrations that they allege prove that U.S. intelligence services were weaponized and politicized under the former presidents.

🧵 New evidence has emerged of the most egregious weaponization and politicization of intelligence in American history. Per President @realDonaldTrump‘s directive, I have declassified a @HouseIntel oversight majority staff report that exposes how the Obama Administration… pic.twitter.com/0sS4Df8yoI — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) July 23, 2025

Earlier in the discussion, Vance explained Russiagate from beginning to end.

“What they basically did is, they defrauded the American people in order to take Hillary Clinton’s presidential talking points and turn them into intelligence by defrauding the American people, defrauding the intelligence agencies, lying about what the intel said,” he said.

“They would take something that supported a Hillary Clinton campaign talking point, and they would overemphasize it and exaggerate it. They took anything that actually contradicted that narrative, and they buried it deep. And through that, they actually laundered Hillary Clinton’s presidential talking points through the American intelligence service,” he added.

As previously reported, Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign hired a sketchy firm, Fusion GPS, to dig up what turned out to be phony dirt on then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

That dirt was then forwarded to the Obama-era intelligence community, which in turn used it to launch the official Russiagate investigation.

House Intel report DNI Gabbard declassified says Russian intel claimed to have a Hillary campaign “email discussing a plan approved by Secretary Clinton to link Putin and Russian hackers to Trump in order to “distract the [American] public from the Clinton email server scandal.” pic.twitter.com/BMPHOrSGqb — Elizabeth MacDonald (@LizMacDonaldFOX) July 23, 2025

As to who might be indicted, theories have emerged suggesting it could be anyone from former President Barack Obama to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to numerous former intelligence officials, such as John Brennan and James Clapper, who helped perpetrate the hoax.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.