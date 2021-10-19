Let me tell you something. And I am dead serious here.

I have, for some time, had the distinct impression that President Joe Biden is going out of his way to fulfill all of his critics’ most far-fetched warnings about how his presidency will turn out.

I know, I know, that sounds real tinfoil-hatty and crazy, and I’m not going to present to you any real exhaustive conspiracy theory here; given the current state of media and discourse on current events, I’m sure you can use your imagination.

I certainly won’t wander down any rabbit holes right now — but I am here to tell you that if President Joe Biden were going out of his way to appear to be every single thing that virtually anyone who opposed his presidency feared he would be, it’s hard to imagine what he’d be doing differently.

You know?

After all, what other halfway rational explanation could there possibly be for his administration to proceed with the purchase of drones produced by a company that has been blacklisted by the federal government for, and even admitted to, having close ties to the Chinese Communist Party?

Can you think of anything?

The Biden administration has, yes, ignored a July warning from the Pentagon about Chinese drone manufacturing giant Da Jiang Innovations, which both the Trump-era Departments of Homeland Security and Defense also deemed a possible national security threat.

Axios reported in September that procurement documents show the Secret Service purchased eight commercial DJI-made drones just three days after the Department of Defense released a statement affirming its position that that “systems produced by Da Jiang Innovations (DJI) pose potential threats to national security.”

In 2016, The New York Times reported that DJI admitted that it might share data with the Chinese government. And in 2020, the cybersecurity firm River Loop Security found that one DJI product was sending much of its user data to a data analysis firm that directly cooperates with Beijing, The Washington Times reported.

The outlet noted that in 2017, the DHS determined with “moderate confidence” DJI was indeed conveying critical government intelligence to the CCP, and in 2019, the Department of the Interior grounded its entire drone fleet, which included DJI products, over the same concern.

In 2020, the Trump administration added the company to the Commerce Department’s “Entity List,” banning Americans from investing in the firm.

When Biden entered office, his administration at first pledged to expand, rather than diminish, former President Donald Trump’s federal restrictions on Chinese entities suspected to be providing intelligence to Beijing.

And yet, even after his DoD stated that it was maintaining its prior position that DJI posed a national security threat on July 23, the Secret Service went ahead and purchased equipment manufactured by the firm, according to procurement documents.

The documents reviewed by The Washington Times and Axios reveal that the agency, which falls under DHS, went ahead with plans to purchase the DJI Mavic 2 Pro and DJI Phantom 4 Pro drones.

Official procurement documents also show that the FBI sought to purchase DJI drones around the same time, although its purchase was completed prior to the Pentagon’s statement.

This all happened, by the way, at the same time that Biden was ignoring the sound advice of his top security entities on Afghanistan, and the world would watch the fruition of his terrible leadership on this count in horror the following month.

The Secret Service has declined to comment on the reported purchase, although the heat is increasing from Republican lawmakers who are slamming the administration for ignoring the blatant security threat.

Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana, who has advocated for a federal ban on Chinese drones for years, wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding an explanation for the agencies’ purchases, and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio told Axios there was “no excuse” for the Biden administration to procure equipment from a company that could easily be sharing data with China.

And that’s exactly it. There’s simply no excuse and no good reason, at all, for the Biden administration to ignore its own national security officials to proceed with these purchases.

Do you see why I’m resorting to half-baked conspiracy theories here?

What other explanation could there possibly be than that this administration is committed to vindicating all of its critics’ worst nightmares?

If there’s one thing that’s difficult to dispute, it’s that Biden is certainly turning into exactly what we warned he would be all along: a boon to our enemies and a massive threat to our own national security and future as a nation.

