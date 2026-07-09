Communist Door Dasher Admits Stealing Food from DHS Orders, Gets Fired After Freaking Out When Company Dared Confront Her

There are many ways to make money in this world, and driving for DoorDash is among the simplest of them.

People with access to a motor vehicle sign up on an app and are directed to pick up food from a restaurant and deliver it to a person who was unwilling or unable to get it for themselves.

Their mission, should they choose to accept it, is to get that order from point A to point B.

A self-avowed communist in upstate New York managed to get herself fired from this incredibly easy gig after she bragged online that she repeatedly stole food that had been ordered by and paid for by Department of Homeland Security employees.

When an algorithm that matches people with food orders can’t work with you, it’s probably time to reevaluate your life.

According to screen grabs from the X account LibsofTikTok, a DoorDash driver with the screen name nixxslingerland made two comments this past week, bragging about her repeated thefts in the name of her activism.

“Just dropped off another cancelled nazi DoorDash to my free pantry and was handed this large bag of m&ms in return… I love communism.”

Should she be arrested for theft? Yes No

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The leftist gig worker added, “For new people who are unaware, there’s unfortunately a detention center right in my town, and every single time I contact support and tell them they need to remove the location completely, I doubt they ever will, but it still feels good getting their orders cancelled and donating their food.”

Hello @DoorDash, this driver in the Buffalo area says she cancels orders going to a DHS facility and donates the food instead. Does this behavior align with your policies? pic.twitter.com/te0pUrJRya — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 8, 2026

There is absolutely nothing surprising about this woman’s actions.

Communists are ultimately driven in all that they do by their flawed ideology.

Plus, get a look at how lost this young woman is:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nix (@nixslingerland_)

What is surprising in this saga is that California-based DoorDash quickly responded to LibsofTikTok to clarify that this driver was fired, and not just for stealing food from federal employees.

The company said in a statement that its commie driver abused a phone agent and that she was cut loose :

This Dasher’s account has been deactivated. Misusing the safety-unassign feature to intentionally cancel orders and redirect the food based on where it’s going is theft and a violation of both our Community Guidelines and Platform Access Policy. When our support team attempted to address their report and explain our policies, the individual was abusive toward the agent, which is a separate violation.

This Dasher’s account has been deactivated. Misusing the safety-unassign feature to intentionally cancel orders and redirect the food based on where it’s going is theft and a violation of both our Community Guidelines and Platform Access Policy. When our support team attempted to… — DoorDash (@DoorDash) July 8, 2026

As many on the left love to state, in some variation or another, “Justice that is delayed is justice that is denied.”

DoorDash acted quickly to stop this fast-food terrorist from continuing her campaign of theft and chaos — and that’s assuming the food she was delivering to others wasn’t being tampered with in some way.

You never know with these communists.

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