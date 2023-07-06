Share
Commentary

Communists Try to Burn Large American Flag at July 4 Event - It Ends in Epic Failure

 By Samantha Chang  July 6, 2023 at 7:32am
In a deranged gesture of anti-American toxicity, a group called the “Revolutionary Communist Party” tried to set fire to the U.S. flag in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia on the Fourth of July — only to suffer an epic fail when the resilient flag refused to burn.

The comical spectacle that unfolded on America’s 247th birthday was documented on Twitter by independent journalist Ford Fischer.

“This morning, members of the Revolutionary Communist Party interrupted the July 4 city Celebration of Freedom event in Philadelphia (where both the governor and mayor spoke) by burning an American flag,” he tweeted.

“They advocated the crowd join them for ‘a real revolution.'”

WARNING: The following videos contain images and language that some may find disturbing.

Should burning the flag be illegal?

“America is nothing to celebrate,” a speaker said, while egging on the flag-burning.

In a hilarious backfire, the communist agitators got frustrated because the flame-retardant American flag refused to burn.

The Revolutionary Communist Party then handed out flags to rally attendees, so they could vandalize them in unison.

“America was never great!” they bleated as they threw ripped pieces of the Stars and Stripes into a pile, poured on lighter fluid and set them on fire.

In addition to burning the flags, communist grievance-mongers stomped on them while calling for the dissolution of the U.S. Constitution — ironically, the very document that protects their right to protest in this despicable manner.

In case it’s unclear what the objective of this treacherous group is, it overtly demands that the United States and its Constitution “be DISMANTLED and REPLACED by a new, socialist system.”

To underscore that birds of a feather flock together, the Revolutionary Communist Party endorsed Joe Biden for president during the 2020 election.

By now, it should be obvious to anyone who’s paying attention that the biggest threat to the United States is not Russia or communist China, but whiny, entitled thugs within our own ranks.

Like typical left-wing grievance mongers, communists constantly complain and want to tear everything down without offering any practical solutions to improve people’s lives. Grow up, already.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.
