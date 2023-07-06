Communists Try to Burn Large American Flag at July 4 Event - It Ends in Epic Failure

In a deranged gesture of anti-American toxicity, a group called the “Revolutionary Communist Party” tried to set fire to the U.S. flag in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia on the Fourth of July — only to suffer an epic fail when the resilient flag refused to burn.

The comical spectacle that unfolded on America’s 247th birthday was documented on Twitter by independent journalist Ford Fischer.

“This morning, members of the Revolutionary Communist Party interrupted the July 4 city Celebration of Freedom event in Philadelphia (where both the governor and mayor spoke) by burning an American flag,” he tweeted.

“They advocated the crowd join them for ‘a real revolution.'”

VIDEO THREAD: This morning, members of the Revolutionary Communist Party interrupted the July 4 city Celebration of Freedom event in Philadelphia (where both the governor and mayor spoke) by burning an American flag. They advocated the crowd join them for “a real revolution.” pic.twitter.com/lUw9gtlxAV — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) July 4, 2023

WARNING: The following videos contain images and language that some may find disturbing.

Should burning the flag be illegal? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 93% (645 Votes) No: 7% (50 Votes)

“America is nothing to celebrate,” a speaker said, while egging on the flag-burning.

In a hilarious backfire, the communist agitators got frustrated because the flame-retardant American flag refused to burn.

After the scuffle, the RevComs burned a large American flag, which seemed flame-resistant, so they ultimately tore it into pieces instead. “Just rip that shit!” the speaker said. “America is nothing to celebrate.” pic.twitter.com/SRgeC2lor4 — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) July 4, 2023

The Revolutionary Communist Party then handed out flags to rally attendees, so they could vandalize them in unison.

“America was never great!” they bleated as they threw ripped pieces of the Stars and Stripes into a pile, poured on lighter fluid and set them on fire.

3. The group then handed out mini American flags to the RevCom rally attendees, who each ripped them up. “America was never great!” they chanted as they threw them into a pile, poured on lighter fluid, and took a lighter to them in front of Independence Hall. pic.twitter.com/DZK3ZIMCsN — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) July 4, 2023

In addition to burning the flags, communist grievance-mongers stomped on them while calling for the dissolution of the U.S. Constitution — ironically, the very document that protects their right to protest in this despicable manner.

4. As the Revolutionary Communist group burned and stomped on American flags in front of Independence Hall, they endorsed a “constitution that will replace this imperialist system.” This refers to their leader Bob Avakian’s Constitution for the New Socialist Republic in North… pic.twitter.com/aakIKPRADN — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) July 4, 2023

In case it’s unclear what the objective of this treacherous group is, it overtly demands that the United States and its Constitution “be DISMANTLED and REPLACED by a new, socialist system.”

#July4th, Philadelphia RevComs deliver a message at Independence Hall: “We came to the birthplace of America to demand the ABOLITION of this system and its Constitution… We demand this be DISMANTLED and REPLACED by a new, socialist system…”https://t.co/z2vNkfFB8m — The Revcoms (@therevcoms) July 5, 2023

To underscore that birds of a feather flock together, the Revolutionary Communist Party endorsed Joe Biden for president during the 2020 election.

By now, it should be obvious to anyone who’s paying attention that the biggest threat to the United States is not Russia or communist China, but whiny, entitled thugs within our own ranks.

Like typical left-wing grievance mongers, communists constantly complain and want to tear everything down without offering any practical solutions to improve people’s lives. Grow up, already.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.