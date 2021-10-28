Public schools attempting to indoctrinate children with woke ideologies have been a problem for years. But Broward County, Florida, is reportedly taking things to a whole new level of crudity.

On Wednesday, Broward County school board member Sarah Leonardi tweeted pictures of a field trip she took Wilton Manors Elementary students on. The problem was the destination of the field trip was a gay bar.

“I was SO honored to be invited to chaperone @WiltonManorsES’s field trip to the incredible Rosie’s!” she wrote. “The students and I had a fun walk over and learned a lot about our community!”

I was SO honored to be invited to chaperone @WiltonManorsES’s field trip to the incredible Rosie’s! The students and I had a fun walk over and learned a lot about our community! A huge thank you to @RosiesBnG for hosting this special field trip every year! pic.twitter.com/A3rpMbyUJP — School Board Member Sarah Leonardi (@bcpsleonardi) October 27, 2021

In one picture, young students in masks can be seen outside the bar with three adults. Another image shows the young children sitting at tables inside the gay bar.

On its online menu, Rosie’s has items such as “Naked Sweaty Lovin’,” “Smack My Cheeks and Make ‘em Rosy Sauce,” “Miley Highclub” and “Beet Your Brains Out.”

Doesn’t that sound like a nice, family-friendly establishment?

Seeing children at a bar like this is disturbing in any capacity, but the fact that it appeared to be a school-sanctioned event was even more grotesque. Many users took to Twitter to express their concern.

A school in @browardschools district took elementary age kids to a gay bar on a field trip today pic.twitter.com/kfRgzPJwSO — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) October 28, 2021

Sodom and Gomorrah called, they’d like an investigation https://t.co/NDZnarwiGP — Kenzo Frank The Evangelist (@FrankTheKenzo) October 28, 2021

When are we going say ENOUGH? https://t.co/DFniOSGj8v — Wanderer (@sharrij) October 28, 2021

In her tweet, Leonardi suggested the gay bar field trip was an annual event. One can only hope this exposure will spare future students from such gross mistreatment.

Previous actions from the Broward County school board suggest the body is on the political left. For example, the board voted in August to enforce a universal mask mandate despite a ban on such mandates by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, WPLG-TV reported. (The board later voted to make masks optional at the district’s high schools.)

Unfortunately, sexually charged school events promoting an LGBT agenda are becoming more prominent. On Oct. 15, Burlington High School in Vermont hosted a drag show during halftime at a high school football game.

VT: Burlington’s high school homecoming drag show leaves LGBTQ+ students with mixed emotions. Principal Lauren McBride waited near the field, her walkie-talkie crackled: “They’re coming out, and they look fabulous.” Child abuse. Gender confusion. At a public school. pic.twitter.com/btqXJBXYf0 — Dalton (@DaltonReport) October 17, 2021

Abuses like this are the reason parents are becoming more involved in their children’s education. They are also the reason why politicians like Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe, who said parents should stay out of education, are falling in the polls. Meanwhile, students in China have reached the top of the world charts in reading and math performance.

Parents care about what their children are being taught, and they have every right to do so. If woke educators keep pushing leftist ideas on their students, the effects will almost certainly be felt in future elections.

