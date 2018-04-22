The Western Journal

Company Beloved by Sportsmen Around the Country Cuts Ties with NRA

By Scott Kelnhofer
April 22, 2018 at 11:50am

A longtime business partner of the National Rifle Association has become the latest company to announce it is cutting ties with the organization.

Yeti, whose coolers have been popular items with attendees of various NRA events around the country, notified the NRA last week it is ending its association with the organization.

According to an email sent Friday from former NRA president Marion Hammer, who currently serves as executive director for the Unified Sportsmen of Florida, Yeti gave no reason for its decision.

“Suddenly, without prior notice, Yeti has declined to do business with The NRA Foundation saying they no longer wish to be an NRA vendor, and refused to say why,” the email reads. “They will only say they will no longer sell products to The NRA Foundation.

Will Yeti's decision affect your support of its products?

“That certainly isn’t sportsmanlike. In fact, Yeti should be ashamed. They have declined to continue helping America’s young people enjoy outdoor recreational activities. These activities enable them to appreciate America and enjoy our natural resources with wholesome and healthy outdoor recreational and educational programs.”

Yeti, based in Austin, Texas, makes high-end outdoor products, including coolers and mugs that are known for their durability and keeping products cold for days.

A number of NRA members and supporters lashed out at Yeti for its seemingly knee-jerk decision.

In response to Yeti’s decision, a campaign to boycott Yeti’s products has popped up on Twitter.

Although Yeti did not give a reason for its decision, it is assumed the company ended its affiliation with the NRA because of pressure from anti-gun advocates who have called for boycotts of companies who support the NRA.

Since the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, in February, First National Bank of Omaha, Delta Airlines, United Airlines, Avis, Hertz, Alamo, Enterprise, National Rental Car, Starkey Hearing Technologies, MetLife, TrueCar and SimpliSafe have all ended their corporate affiliations with the NRA.

RELATED: NYC Crowds Flood Into Chick-fil-A Despite Attempt To Label Christian Chain as ‘Creepy’

Last month, Yeti ended plans to launch an initial public offering, or IPO, on Wall Street, citing “market conditions” but not giving specifics as to what conditions it was concerned with.

In its original 2016 IPO filing, the company claimed its sales had tripled to $469 million in 2015 with a profit of $74.2 million — more than five times the profit over the previous year.

