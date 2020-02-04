Company That Helped Cause Iowa Caucus Disaster Is Run by Former Clinton Campaign Staffers

The firm behind the phone app that caused delays in reporting the results of the Iowa Democratic caucus is operated by three Hillary Clinton campaign veterans.

The firm has also done business during the 2020 election cycle with Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s campaign.

Iowa Democrats intended to use the app, created by Shadow Inc., to make it easier for the state’s 1,700-odd precincts to report the results of their individual caucuses.

But officials at precincts across the state reported that they had trouble operating the app and submitting the voting data.

The Iowa Democratic Party, which said that it may have the results of the caucus available by Tuesday, had kept the identity of the app creator a secret in recent weeks as cyber security experts have questioned whether the technology was vulnerable to hackers.

TRENDING: O’Keefe Finds New Evidence That Sanders Is Paying Violent Communist, Twitter Bans Him for It

HuffPost, citing multiple Democratic sources and campaign finance records, reported amid the caucus chaos late Monday that Shadow Inc. was behind the app.

ACRONYM, a Democrat-linked technology and campaign consulting nonprofit group, owns Shadow Inc.

Shadow Inc.’s website has scant information about the firm and its employees.

But a review of social media accounts shows that three of the Washington, D.C.-based firm’s top executives worked on the 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign.

Do you think Democrats are capable of running the country if they can't even run a caucus efficiently? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 2% (15 Votes) 98% (836 Votes)

The CEO of Shadow Inc., Gerard Niemira, was the director of product on Clinton’s campaign, his LinkedIn profile says.

Ahna Rao, the product manager for Shadow Inc., was the special assistant to the chief technology officer on Clinton’s campaign, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Krista Davis, the chief technology officer at Shadow, was a software engineer on Clinton’s campaign, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Campaign finance records show that several state Democratic parties and multiple presidential candidates have paid Shadow Inc. for tech services.

Iowa state campaign finance reports show that the Iowa Democratic Party paid Shadow Inc. $44,666 on Nov. 15 and $18,517 on Dec. 6.

RELATED: DNC Chair Orders Recanvass of Iowa Caucus Results: 'Enough Is Enough'

The Nevada State Democratic Party paid Shadow $58,000 on Aug. 27, 2019, for technology services, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Buttigieg’s campaign paid Shadow $42,250 on July 23, 2019, for software rights.

The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor came under some criticism Monday for declaring himself victorious despite the dearth of results.

Iowa, you have shocked the nation. By all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious. #IowaCaucuses — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 4, 2020

“Iowa, you have shocked the nation,” he tweeted. “By all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.